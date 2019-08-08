Monday, July 29
Burglary
8:26 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.
Suspicious of parked vehicle
8:28 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious or parked vehicle; vehicle at the end of driveway that appeared lived-in. Report taken. Pope Street.
Subject arrested
11:17 a.m., Murphys – Subject arrested; officer initiated activity. Arrest made. Highway 4.
Criminal contempt
1:10 p.m., Valley Springs – Criminal contempt; report taken. Berkesey Drive.
Tuesday, July 30
Trespass
9:41 a.m., San Andreas – Trespass; arrest made. West St. Charles Street.
Traffic stop
10:59 a.m., Valley Springs – Traffic stop; officer initiated activity. Arrest made. Highway 12.
Traffic stop
2:11 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Traffic stop; one arrested on county warrant. Arrest made. Church Street and Highway 26.
Theft
4:24 p.m., Murphys – Theft; report taken. Dam Road.
Thursday, August 1
Criminal contempt
12:00 a.m., Wilseyville – Criminal contempt; report taken. Blagen Road.
Theft
8:08 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; theft of gas from a vehicle. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Burglary
9:17 a.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; theft from a vehicle. Report taken. Smith Lane.
Disturbance
7:38 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Highway 26.
Friday, August 2
Vandalism
8:18 a.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; neighbor painting caller’s fence. Report taken. Choctaw Road.
Criminal contempt
9:14 a.m., Avery – Criminal contempt; restraining order violation. Report taken. Moran Road.
Cruelty to animals
5:25 p.m., Vallecito – Cruelty to animals; report taken. Rufe Lane.
Saturday, August 3
Suspicious person
2:02 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made on local warrant. Arrest made. Vista Del Lago Drive and Hogan Dam Road.
Animal services call
4:35 p.m., City of Angels – Animal services call; two lambs eating grass at the park. No report taken. Greenhorn Creek Road and Sierra Avenue.
Disturbance
8:54 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Country View Drive.
Public intoxication
11:32 p.m., Murphys – Public intoxication; arrest made. Main Street.
Sunday, August 4
Burglary
12:44 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; residential burglary. Report taken. Foothill Court.
Vandalism
1:54 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; damage to a door. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Disturbance
2:57 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; report taken. Black Creek Drive.
Disturbance
8:51 p.m., Burson – Disturbance; report taken. Burson Road.