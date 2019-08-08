Monday, July 29

Burglary

8:26 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.

Suspicious of parked vehicle

8:28 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious or parked vehicle; vehicle at the end of driveway that appeared lived-in. Report taken. Pope Street.

Subject arrested

11:17 a.m., Murphys – Subject arrested; officer initiated activity. Arrest made. Highway 4.

Criminal contempt

1:10 p.m., Valley Springs – Criminal contempt; report taken. Berkesey Drive.

Tuesday, July 30

Trespass

9:41 a.m., San Andreas – Trespass; arrest made. West St. Charles Street.

Traffic stop

10:59 a.m., Valley Springs – Traffic stop; officer initiated activity. Arrest made. Highway 12.

Traffic stop

2:11 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Traffic stop; one arrested on county warrant. Arrest made. Church Street and Highway 26.

Theft

4:24 p.m., Murphys – Theft; report taken. Dam Road.

Thursday, August 1

Criminal contempt

12:00 a.m., Wilseyville – Criminal contempt; report taken. Blagen Road.

Theft

8:08 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; theft of gas from a vehicle. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.

Burglary

9:17 a.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; theft from a vehicle. Report taken. Smith Lane.

Disturbance

7:38 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Highway 26.

Friday, August 2

Vandalism

8:18 a.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; neighbor painting caller’s fence. Report taken. Choctaw Road.

Criminal contempt

9:14 a.m., Avery – Criminal contempt; restraining order violation. Report taken. Moran Road.

Cruelty to animals

5:25 p.m., Vallecito – Cruelty to animals; report taken. Rufe Lane.

Saturday, August 3

Suspicious person

2:02 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made on local warrant. Arrest made. Vista Del Lago Drive and Hogan Dam Road.

Animal services call

4:35 p.m., City of Angels – Animal services call; two lambs eating grass at the park. No report taken. Greenhorn Creek Road and Sierra Avenue.

Disturbance

8:54 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Country View Drive.

Public intoxication

11:32 p.m., Murphys – Public intoxication; arrest made. Main Street.

Sunday, August 4

Burglary

12:44 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; residential burglary. Report taken. Foothill Court.

Vandalism

1:54 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; damage to a door. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.

Disturbance

2:57 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; report taken. Black Creek Drive.

Disturbance

8:51 p.m., Burson – Disturbance; report taken. Burson Road.

