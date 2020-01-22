Tuesday, Jan. 14
Zachary Joseph Anglin, 33, of Avery, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. at the Day Reporting Center in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Alison Rebecca Chartersmith, 50, of Sheep Ranch, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, keeping a place to sell a controlled substance, and renting a place to sell a controlled substance.
Anthony Heinz Jaehnichen, 51, of Sheep Ranch, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, keeping a place to sell a controlled substance, and renting a place to sell a controlled substance.
Kenneth Dean Kurland, 56, of West Point, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. at the VFW in West Point and booked on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Zachariah William Conder, 25, of West Point, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. at 22440 Highway 26, West Point, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Robert John LeClaire, 56, of West Point, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. at 202 Spink Road, West Point, and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm.
Erik Aaron Lindevald, 51, of Paloma, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. at 6745 Messinger Flat Road, Paloma, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Christian Michael Rogers, 35, of San Andreas, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. at Knief Lane in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failing to update annual registration as a sex offender.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Austin Uriah Munson, 23, of San Andreas, was arrested at 9 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failing to appear in court after release on bail.
Andrew Scott Wathen, 32, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. at 4417 Baldwin Lane, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of possessing marijuana for sale and possessing a controlled substance for sale.
Friday, Jan. 17
Daphne Jentry Green, 58, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Sunday, Jan. 19
David Cole Walsh, 28, of Vallecito, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Daniel Laurence Martell, 45, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11 p.m. at Highway 26 in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
James Robert Lloyd Coit, 53, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. at Highway 26 and Lafayette Street in Mokelumne Hill and booked on suspicion of violating probation.