Monday, May 24
Louise Marie Walsh, 50, of San Andreas, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. at Highway 49 and Highway 4 in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of forgery and second-degree burglary.
Tuesday, May 25
Adam Dale Knight, 52, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. at Highway 49 in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer.
John William Aitken, 36, of Murphys, was arrested at 3 p.m. at 2459 Butte Mountain Road, Murphys, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Wednesday, May 26
Dustin James Pruden, 34, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. at Main and Demarest streets in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of burglary and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Thursday, May 27
Jarrett James Bravo, 27, of Murphys, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. at Murphys Oaks Drive in Murphys and booked on suspicion of possessing an explosive device in public, making a destructive device without a permit and possessing an explosive illegally.
Brandi Lynn Cargile, 39, of San Andreas, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. at 6977 Hogan Dam Road, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of grand theft, vehicle theft, possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel, inflicting great bodily injury causing permanent brain injury and getting credit with another person’s ID.
Friday, May 28
Irving Frank Gallego Jr, 53, of San Andreas, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. at Highway 49 in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of evading a peace officer with disregard for safety and failure to appear on a felony charge.
Douglas Lawrence Jeffcrum, 21, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. at Highway 26 and Rail Road Flat Road in West Point and booked on suspicion of receiving known stolen property worth $950 or more, violating probation and bringing a controlled substance or paraphernalia into a jail.
Saturday, May 29
Riley Peter Thomas Segale, 26, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. at Bret Harte Drive in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Mathew William Wingard, 20, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. at 612 Stanislaus Ave., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Elena Perez, 47, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 10:41 p.m. at 989 Feather Court, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of false imprisonment with violence, sexual penetration with force, violence, duress menace or fear of immediate and unlawful bodily injury, and sexual battery.
Sunday, May 30
Aaron Alan Thomas Amaral, 37, of West Point, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. at Highway 26 and Deardorff Road in Glencoe and booked on suspicion of first degree burglary, threatening crime with intent to terrorize and possessing ammunition as a prohibited person.
Debbie Lynn Ego, 64, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. at 2066 Big Bonanza Lane, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.