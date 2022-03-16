Sheriff’s Log

Daily Log

Monday, March 7

Public intoxication

7:59 a.m., Valley Springs – Public intoxication; report taken. Vista Del Lago West.

Theft

11:25 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.

Theft

1:23 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; no report taken. Sequoia Avenue.

Tuesday, March 8

Theft

3:23 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Theft; no report taken. Clark Street.

Theft

4:47 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Sequoia Avenue.

Criminal contempt

7:33 p.m., Jenny Lind – Criminal contempt; report taken. Lynnette Court.

Wednesday, March 9

Trespassing

10:17 a.m., Valley Springs – Trespassing; male that has been trespassing is back. Report taken. Thornicroft Drive.

Theft

12:17 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; mail being stolen from a box on the highway. No report taken. Nugget Drive.

Disturbance

3:23 p.m., Jenny Lind – Disturbance; no report taken. Center Drive.

Thursday, March 10

Burglary

7:53 a.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Saddle Creek Drive.

Cruelty to animals

11:37 a.m., Copperopolis – Cruelty to animals; report taken. Conestoga Trail.

Battery

5:30 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; report taken. Pamo Court.

Friday, March 11

Theft

2:12 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Didier Road.

Suspicious person

2:55 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; report taken. Daphne Street.

Battery

7:46 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Miller Court.

Saturday, March 12

Disturbance

5:14 a.m., Murphys – Disturbance; arrest made. Mustang Road.

Suspicious person

9:55 a.m., Angels Camp – Suspicious person; arrest made. Highway 49 and Cosgrave Road.

Disturbance

10:43 p.m., Murphys – Disturbance; no report taken. Church Street and Surrey Lane.

Sunday, March 13

Disturbance

10:16 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; no report taken. Stagecoach Road.

Theft

1:12 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Broadway Street.

Suspicious circumstances

6:53 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Lewis Avenue.

