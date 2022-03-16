Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, March 7
Public intoxication
7:59 a.m., Valley Springs – Public intoxication; report taken. Vista Del Lago West.
Theft
11:25 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.
Theft
1:23 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; no report taken. Sequoia Avenue.
Tuesday, March 8
Theft
3:23 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Theft; no report taken. Clark Street.
Theft
4:47 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Sequoia Avenue.
Criminal contempt
7:33 p.m., Jenny Lind – Criminal contempt; report taken. Lynnette Court.
Wednesday, March 9
Trespassing
10:17 a.m., Valley Springs – Trespassing; male that has been trespassing is back. Report taken. Thornicroft Drive.
Theft
12:17 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; mail being stolen from a box on the highway. No report taken. Nugget Drive.
Disturbance
3:23 p.m., Jenny Lind – Disturbance; no report taken. Center Drive.
Thursday, March 10
Burglary
7:53 a.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Saddle Creek Drive.
Cruelty to animals
11:37 a.m., Copperopolis – Cruelty to animals; report taken. Conestoga Trail.
Battery
5:30 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; report taken. Pamo Court.
Friday, March 11
Theft
2:12 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Didier Road.
Suspicious person
2:55 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; report taken. Daphne Street.
Battery
7:46 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Miller Court.
Saturday, March 12
Disturbance
5:14 a.m., Murphys – Disturbance; arrest made. Mustang Road.
Suspicious person
9:55 a.m., Angels Camp – Suspicious person; arrest made. Highway 49 and Cosgrave Road.
Disturbance
10:43 p.m., Murphys – Disturbance; no report taken. Church Street and Surrey Lane.
Sunday, March 13
Disturbance
10:16 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; no report taken. Stagecoach Road.
Theft
1:12 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Broadway Street.
Suspicious circumstances
6:53 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Lewis Avenue.