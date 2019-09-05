Wednesday, Aug. 28
Micah Zane Spearing, 46, of Rail Road Flat, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. at 466 Marshal Ave., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of post release community supervision.
Friday, Aug. 30
Roger Brian Spencer Gibbings, 48, of West Point, was arrested 7:34 p.m. at Railroad Flat Road in Wilseyville and booked on suspicion of violating parole.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Ki Tama Purvis, 34, of San Andreas, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failing to appear in court after a written promise.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Brooke Lynn Hines, 21, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 2:00 p.m. at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of receiving known stolen property in excess of $950 and vehicle theft.