Monday, Dec. 7

Burglary

8:50 a.m., Wilseyville – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Blizzard Mine Road.

Burglary

3:15 p.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Blue Lake Springs Drive.

Theft

5 p.m., Burson – Theft; phone stolen. Report taken. Amos Lane.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Disturbance

9:27 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; arrest made. Mountain Ranch Road.

Burglary

11:54 a.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Burson Road.

Burglary

10:24 p.m., Douglas Flat – Burglary, in progress; subject gone on arrival. Report taken. Highway 4.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Theft

3:03 p.m., Campo Seco – Theft; report taken. Watertown Road.

Suspicious or parked vehicle

10:37 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Church Hill Road.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Theft

10:22 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Double Springs Road.

Fraud

11:16 a.m., Copperopolis – Fraud; report taken. Arrowhead Court.

Burglary

2:02 p.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Copper Cove Court.

Friday, Dec. 11

Assault

10:47 a.m., West Point – Assault; report taken. West Point Pioneer Road.

Vandalism

11:37 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Vandalism; no report taken. Clark Street.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Assault

5:39 a.m., San Andreas – Assault; verbal only. Mountain Ranch Road.

Theft

1:20 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Highway 26.

Battery

5:45 p.m., Murphys – Battery; report taken. Allen Lane.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Identity theft

8:46 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Identity theft; report taken. Prussian Hill Road.

Firearms discharged

7:13 p.m., Murphys – Firearms discharged; no report taken. Rocky Hill Road.

Theft

8:02 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; no report taken. Riley Way.

