Monday, Dec. 7
Burglary
8:50 a.m., Wilseyville – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Blizzard Mine Road.
Burglary
3:15 p.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Blue Lake Springs Drive.
Theft
5 p.m., Burson – Theft; phone stolen. Report taken. Amos Lane.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Disturbance
9:27 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; arrest made. Mountain Ranch Road.
Burglary
11:54 a.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Burson Road.
Burglary
10:24 p.m., Douglas Flat – Burglary, in progress; subject gone on arrival. Report taken. Highway 4.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Theft
3:03 p.m., Campo Seco – Theft; report taken. Watertown Road.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
10:37 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Church Hill Road.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Theft
10:22 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Double Springs Road.
Fraud
11:16 a.m., Copperopolis – Fraud; report taken. Arrowhead Court.
Burglary
2:02 p.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Copper Cove Court.
Friday, Dec. 11
Assault
10:47 a.m., West Point – Assault; report taken. West Point Pioneer Road.
Vandalism
11:37 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Vandalism; no report taken. Clark Street.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Assault
5:39 a.m., San Andreas – Assault; verbal only. Mountain Ranch Road.
Theft
1:20 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Highway 26.
Battery
5:45 p.m., Murphys – Battery; report taken. Allen Lane.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Identity theft
8:46 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Identity theft; report taken. Prussian Hill Road.
Firearms discharged
7:13 p.m., Murphys – Firearms discharged; no report taken. Rocky Hill Road.
Theft
8:02 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; no report taken. Riley Way.