Monday, Jan. 20

Alarm sounding

1:32 a.m., Valley Springs – Alarm sounding; commercial alarm. Report taken. Main Street.

Burglary

9:21 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a warehouse. Report taken. Highway 12.

Theft

10:38 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; package stolen from porch, caught on video. Report taken. Greenbriar Road.

Suspicious person

12:14 p.m., Jenny Lind – Suspicious person; female walking in and out of traffic, yelling and laying down on the side of the road. No report taken. Highway 26.

Suspicious or parked vehicle

3:50 p.m., Douglas Flat – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Live Oak Drive.

Disturbance

5:30 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; altercation over horses. Report taken. Stagecoach Road.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Battery

1:02 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.

Theft

9:47 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Theft; report taken. Independence Road.

Burglary

1:20 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; theft from a storage unit. Report taken. Highway 26.

Burglary

4:11 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.

Disturbance

7:27 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Pollock Court.

Vandalism

7:52 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. High School Street.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Burglary

8:23 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a vehicle. Report taken. Lewis Avenue.

Burglary

9 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a storage unit. Report taken. Highway 26.

Suspicious person

10:33 a.m., Murphys – Suspicious person; arrest made. Big Trees Road.

Theft

1:24 p.m., Arnold – Theft; theft of fuel reported. No report taken. Splash Dam Loop.

Traffic stop

5:16 p.m., Avery – Traffic stop; report taken. Moran Road and Highway 4.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Burglary

12:22 p.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Valentine Hill Road.

Disturbance

12:33 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Double Springs Road.

Suspicious circumstances

2:19 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious circumstances; someone has been coming onto the property and there is a hole in a fence. Report taken. Highway 12.

Traffic stop

2:28 p.m., Valley Springs – Traffic stop; arrest made. Vista del Lago Drive.

Fraud

2:55 p.m., San Andreas – Fraud; unauthorized charge. Report taken. Vista Verde Drive.

911 Hang up

2:56 p.m., San Andreas – 911 hang up; one arrested. Report taken. Pope Street.

Friday, Jan. 24

Theft

8:05 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Berkesey Lane.

Burglary

10:46 a.m., Camp Connell – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a residence. Report taken. Shoshone Drive.

Theft

2:23 p.m., Murphys – Theft; report taken. Larkspur Lane.

Burglary

4:28 p.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Loliondo Ranch Road.

Disturbance

5:20 p.m., Arnold – Disturbance; verbal altercation. Report taken. Country Club Drive.

Burglary

5:52 p.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Messing Road.

Disturbance

7:06 p.m., Burson – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Burson Road.

Explosion

10:58 p.m., Valley Springs – Explosion; report taken. Bartelink Drive.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Suspicious or parked vehicle

8:35 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Highway 12.

Disturbance

10:29 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; verbal altercation. Report taken. West St. Charles Street.

Burglary

12:11 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a storage shed. Report taken. Utica Powerhouse Road.

Traffic stop

4:20 p.m., Burson – Traffic stop; arrest made. Wade Lane.

Disturbance

4:31 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; physical altercation. Arrest made. Gold Strike Road.

Indecent exposure

5:44 p.m., San Andreas – Indecent exposure; no report taken. East St. Charles Street.

Traffic stop

10:32 p.m., Wilseyville – Traffic stop; one arrested on local felony warrant. Report taken. Associated Office and North Railroad Flat roads.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Alarm sounding

1:43 a.m., Copperopolis – Alarm sounding; burglary found at alarm. Feather Drive.

Disturbance

5:23 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; arrest made. Pixley Avenue.

Disturbance

9:38 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. O’Byrnes Ferry Road.

Firearms discharged

4:56 p.m., Murphys – Firearms discharged; deputy checked the area and it was quiet on arrival. No report taken. Darby Russell Road and Wylderidge Drive.

Suspicious or parked vehicle

11:12 p.m., Arnold – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Highway 4.

