Monday, Jan. 20
Alarm sounding
1:32 a.m., Valley Springs – Alarm sounding; commercial alarm. Report taken. Main Street.
Burglary
9:21 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a warehouse. Report taken. Highway 12.
Theft
10:38 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; package stolen from porch, caught on video. Report taken. Greenbriar Road.
Suspicious person
12:14 p.m., Jenny Lind – Suspicious person; female walking in and out of traffic, yelling and laying down on the side of the road. No report taken. Highway 26.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
3:50 p.m., Douglas Flat – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Live Oak Drive.
Disturbance
5:30 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; altercation over horses. Report taken. Stagecoach Road.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Battery
1:02 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.
Theft
9:47 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Theft; report taken. Independence Road.
Burglary
1:20 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; theft from a storage unit. Report taken. Highway 26.
Burglary
4:11 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.
Disturbance
7:27 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Pollock Court.
Vandalism
7:52 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. High School Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Burglary
8:23 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a vehicle. Report taken. Lewis Avenue.
Burglary
9 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a storage unit. Report taken. Highway 26.
Suspicious person
10:33 a.m., Murphys – Suspicious person; arrest made. Big Trees Road.
Theft
1:24 p.m., Arnold – Theft; theft of fuel reported. No report taken. Splash Dam Loop.
Traffic stop
5:16 p.m., Avery – Traffic stop; report taken. Moran Road and Highway 4.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Burglary
12:22 p.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Valentine Hill Road.
Disturbance
12:33 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Double Springs Road.
Suspicious circumstances
2:19 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious circumstances; someone has been coming onto the property and there is a hole in a fence. Report taken. Highway 12.
Traffic stop
2:28 p.m., Valley Springs – Traffic stop; arrest made. Vista del Lago Drive.
Fraud
2:55 p.m., San Andreas – Fraud; unauthorized charge. Report taken. Vista Verde Drive.
911 Hang up
2:56 p.m., San Andreas – 911 hang up; one arrested. Report taken. Pope Street.
Friday, Jan. 24
Theft
8:05 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Berkesey Lane.
Burglary
10:46 a.m., Camp Connell – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a residence. Report taken. Shoshone Drive.
Theft
2:23 p.m., Murphys – Theft; report taken. Larkspur Lane.
Burglary
4:28 p.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Loliondo Ranch Road.
Disturbance
5:20 p.m., Arnold – Disturbance; verbal altercation. Report taken. Country Club Drive.
Burglary
5:52 p.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Messing Road.
Disturbance
7:06 p.m., Burson – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Burson Road.
Explosion
10:58 p.m., Valley Springs – Explosion; report taken. Bartelink Drive.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Suspicious or parked vehicle
8:35 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Highway 12.
Disturbance
10:29 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; verbal altercation. Report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Burglary
12:11 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a storage shed. Report taken. Utica Powerhouse Road.
Traffic stop
4:20 p.m., Burson – Traffic stop; arrest made. Wade Lane.
Disturbance
4:31 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; physical altercation. Arrest made. Gold Strike Road.
Indecent exposure
5:44 p.m., San Andreas – Indecent exposure; no report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Traffic stop
10:32 p.m., Wilseyville – Traffic stop; one arrested on local felony warrant. Report taken. Associated Office and North Railroad Flat roads.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Alarm sounding
1:43 a.m., Copperopolis – Alarm sounding; burglary found at alarm. Feather Drive.
Disturbance
5:23 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; arrest made. Pixley Avenue.
Disturbance
9:38 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. O’Byrnes Ferry Road.
Firearms discharged
4:56 p.m., Murphys – Firearms discharged; deputy checked the area and it was quiet on arrival. No report taken. Darby Russell Road and Wylderidge Drive.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
11:12 p.m., Arnold – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Highway 4.