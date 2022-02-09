Wednesday, Feb. 2
Paul Jeremy Keever, 52, was arrested at 8:37 a.m. at the 1000 block of Jeff Tuttle Drive in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm.
Friday, Feb. 4
Scott Kenneth Piper, 53, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. at Highway 49 and Gold Strike Road in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Tammy Marie Youtsey, 33, was arrested at 5:15 a.m. at the 0 block of West St. Charles Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of child abuse with possible great bodily injury or death.
Preauna Joy Semplar, 38, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. at the 9100 block of Hidden Valley Road in West Point and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Kevin John Lowry, 51, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. at the 1500 block of Valentine Hill Drive in Mountain Ranch and booked on suspicion of false imprisonment, assault with firearm on person, willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, and child abuse with possible great bodily injury or death.