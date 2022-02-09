Wednesday, Feb. 2

Paul Jeremy Keever, 52, was arrested at 8:37 a.m. at the 1000 block of Jeff Tuttle Drive in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm.

Friday, Feb. 4

Scott Kenneth Piper, 53, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. at Highway 49 and Gold Strike Road in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Tammy Marie Youtsey, 33, was arrested at 5:15 a.m. at the 0 block of West St. Charles Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of child abuse with possible great bodily injury or death.

Preauna Joy Semplar, 38, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. at the 9100 block of Hidden Valley Road in West Point and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Kevin John Lowry, 51, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. at the 1500 block of Valentine Hill Drive in Mountain Ranch and booked on suspicion of false imprisonment, assault with firearm on person, willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, and child abuse with possible great bodily injury or death.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.