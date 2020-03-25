Monday, March 16

Fraud

8:07 a.m., Murphys – Fraud; no report taken. Church Street.

Disturbance

1:29 p.m., West Point – Disturbance; no report taken. Snead Road.

Burglary

6:41 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Pine Street.

Tuesday, March 17

Forgery

9:55 a.m., Copperopolis – Forgery; counterfeit money used. Report taken. Main Street.

Suspicious circumstances

10:42 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; physical altercation. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.

Vandalism

3:32 p.m., Wallace – Vandalism; damage to a culvert. Report taken. Quartz Drive.

Burglary

7:23 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; items taken from a storage area. Report taken. West St. Charles Street.

Disturbance

8:13 p.m., Murphys – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Watkins Street.

Wednesday, March 18

Burglary

7:49 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.

Disturbance

12:59 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; verbal altercation. No report taken. Lc Peterson Drive.

Burglary

1:26 p.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Copper Cove Court.

Thursday, March 19

Suspicious or parked vehicle

6:53 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Highway 26.

Burglary

8 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a business. Report taken. Daphne Street.

Health and safety code violation

4:16 p.m., Valley Springs – Health and safety code violation; no report taken. Hogan Dam Road.

Friday, March 20

Theft

11:59 a.m., Jenny Lind – Theft; chickens stolen. No report taken. Opal Lane.

Burglary

3:05 p.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a residence. Report taken. Bald Mountain Road.

Theft

7:40 p.m., Murphys – Theft; package stolen. No report taken. Stella Drive.

Saturday, March 21

Alarm sounding

2:09 a.m., Arnold – Alarm sounding; commercial alarm. Report taken. Highway 4.

Suspicious or parked vehicle

7:53 a.m., Angels Camp – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Bret Harte and Purdy roads.

Disturbance

3:43 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Gold Strike Road.

Robbery

8:51 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Robbery; report taken. Highway 49 and Neilson Road.

Sunday, March 22

Criminal contempt

2:16 a.m., San Andreas – Criminal contempt; report taken. Gold Hunter Road.

Burglary

12:29 p.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a residence. Report taken. Lily Valley Circle.

Disturbance

6:37 p.m., Vallecito – Disturbance; report taken. Poag Road.

Criminal contempt

7:15 p.m., Copperopolis – Criminal contempt; report taken. Sunrise Road.

