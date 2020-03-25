Monday, March 16
Fraud
8:07 a.m., Murphys – Fraud; no report taken. Church Street.
Disturbance
1:29 p.m., West Point – Disturbance; no report taken. Snead Road.
Burglary
6:41 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Pine Street.
Tuesday, March 17
Forgery
9:55 a.m., Copperopolis – Forgery; counterfeit money used. Report taken. Main Street.
Suspicious circumstances
10:42 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; physical altercation. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Vandalism
3:32 p.m., Wallace – Vandalism; damage to a culvert. Report taken. Quartz Drive.
Burglary
7:23 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; items taken from a storage area. Report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Disturbance
8:13 p.m., Murphys – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Watkins Street.
Wednesday, March 18
Burglary
7:49 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.
Disturbance
12:59 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; verbal altercation. No report taken. Lc Peterson Drive.
Burglary
1:26 p.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Copper Cove Court.
Thursday, March 19
Suspicious or parked vehicle
6:53 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Highway 26.
Burglary
8 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a business. Report taken. Daphne Street.
Health and safety code violation
4:16 p.m., Valley Springs – Health and safety code violation; no report taken. Hogan Dam Road.
Friday, March 20
Theft
11:59 a.m., Jenny Lind – Theft; chickens stolen. No report taken. Opal Lane.
Burglary
3:05 p.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a residence. Report taken. Bald Mountain Road.
Theft
7:40 p.m., Murphys – Theft; package stolen. No report taken. Stella Drive.
Saturday, March 21
Alarm sounding
2:09 a.m., Arnold – Alarm sounding; commercial alarm. Report taken. Highway 4.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
7:53 a.m., Angels Camp – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Bret Harte and Purdy roads.
Disturbance
3:43 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Gold Strike Road.
Robbery
8:51 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Robbery; report taken. Highway 49 and Neilson Road.
Sunday, March 22
Criminal contempt
2:16 a.m., San Andreas – Criminal contempt; report taken. Gold Hunter Road.
Burglary
12:29 p.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a residence. Report taken. Lily Valley Circle.
Disturbance
6:37 p.m., Vallecito – Disturbance; report taken. Poag Road.
Criminal contempt
7:15 p.m., Copperopolis – Criminal contempt; report taken. Sunrise Road.