Monday, Feb. 22
Jimmy James King, 30, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. at Sequoia Rose Mobile Home Park in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision and knowingly providing a false bomb report.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Adam Charles Israel Nosanow, 27, of Murphys, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. at 155 Main St., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and false imprisonment with violence.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Kevin Dean Wrzesinski, 34, of West Point, was arrested at 11:29 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime.
Sammy Phillip High, 45, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 12:59 a.m. at Highway 4 and Shirley Road in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale.
Friday, Feb. 26
Weiren Huang, 48, of San Andreas, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. at 2073 Moro Road, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of keeping a place to sell a controlled substance, using a room to sell a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a crime and cultivating marijuana.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Cody Wayne Starr, 22, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 11:34 p.m. at 192 Monte Verde St., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.