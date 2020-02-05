Monday, Jan. 27

Suspicious circumstances

11:21 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; suspicious-looking male carrying a survey stake. Arrest made. Lewis Avenue.

Vandalism

12:06 p.m., Arnold – Vandalism; damage to a gate. Report taken. Love Creek Road.

Disturbance

2:31 p.m., West Point – Disturbance; easement dispute. Citation issued. Veterans Lane.

Disturbance

10:09 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; domestic altercation. Report taken. West St. Charles Street.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Traffic stop

8:32 a.m., Hathaway Pines – Traffic stop; report taken. Highway 4 and Horseshoe Drive.

Disturbance

9:18 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; verbal dispute over canines. No report taken. Hartvickson Lane.

Traffic stop

1:01 a.m., Murphys – Traffic stop; report taken. Highway 4 and School Street.

Disturbance

6:40 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Disturbance; ongoing verbal dispute. No report taken. Rimrock Valley Road.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Identity theft

3:25 p.m., Valley Springs – Identity theft; account accessed without permission. Report taken. Harding Road.

Suspicious person

4:12 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; taken to hospital. Pope Street.

Traffic stop

4:41 p.m., Campo Seco – Traffic stop; citation issued. Buckboard Lane and Old Fogie Way.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Suspicious person

10:33 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; subject cited on out-of-county and local warrants. Jeff Tuttle Drive.

Disturbance

10:42 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Double Springs Road.

Suspicious person

12:37 p.m., West Point – Suspicious person; subject cited on local warrants. West Point Pioneer Road.

Suspicious person

4:14 p.m., Angels Camp – Suspicious person; arrest made. North Main Street.

Vehicle accident

4:35 p.m., San Andreas – Vehicle accident; altercation after minor traffic accident. Arrest made. East St. Charles Street.

Vandalism

5:29 p.m., Murphys – Vandalism; mailbox damaged by a pumpkin thrown from a vehicle. Report taken. Utica Powerhouse Road.

Friday, Jan. 31

Vandalism

8:23 a.m., Arnold – Vandalism; dumpster locks cut. Report taken. Highway 4.

Burglary

11:10 a.m., Vallecito – Burglary, not in progress; commercial burglary. Report taken. Red Hill Road.

Disturbance

1:34 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; altercation. Arrest made. Buckboard Drive.

Trespassing

7:10 p.m., Murphys – Trespassing; male was told not to come to the store and is now throwing produce and yelling at employees. Arrest made. Highway 4.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Suspicious circumstances

1:48 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.

Alarm sounding

4:23 a.m., Arnold – Alarm sounding; commercial alarm. Report taken. Highway 4.

Suspicious or parked vehicle

12:08 p.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Town Square Road.

Suspicious or parked vehicle

1:48 p.m., Burson – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Highway 12.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Burglary

8:28 a.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; residential break-in. Report taken. Navajo Way.

Suspicious person

12:24 p.m., Angels Camp – Suspicious person; arrest made on local warrant. Monte Verda and South Main streets.

Disturbance

8:35 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; intoxicated subject arrested. Report taken. Chestnut Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.