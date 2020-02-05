Monday, Jan. 27
Suspicious circumstances
11:21 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; suspicious-looking male carrying a survey stake. Arrest made. Lewis Avenue.
Vandalism
12:06 p.m., Arnold – Vandalism; damage to a gate. Report taken. Love Creek Road.
Disturbance
2:31 p.m., West Point – Disturbance; easement dispute. Citation issued. Veterans Lane.
Disturbance
10:09 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; domestic altercation. Report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Traffic stop
8:32 a.m., Hathaway Pines – Traffic stop; report taken. Highway 4 and Horseshoe Drive.
Disturbance
9:18 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; verbal dispute over canines. No report taken. Hartvickson Lane.
Traffic stop
1:01 a.m., Murphys – Traffic stop; report taken. Highway 4 and School Street.
Disturbance
6:40 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Disturbance; ongoing verbal dispute. No report taken. Rimrock Valley Road.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Identity theft
3:25 p.m., Valley Springs – Identity theft; account accessed without permission. Report taken. Harding Road.
Suspicious person
4:12 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; taken to hospital. Pope Street.
Traffic stop
4:41 p.m., Campo Seco – Traffic stop; citation issued. Buckboard Lane and Old Fogie Way.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Suspicious person
10:33 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; subject cited on out-of-county and local warrants. Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Disturbance
10:42 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Double Springs Road.
Suspicious person
12:37 p.m., West Point – Suspicious person; subject cited on local warrants. West Point Pioneer Road.
Suspicious person
4:14 p.m., Angels Camp – Suspicious person; arrest made. North Main Street.
Vehicle accident
4:35 p.m., San Andreas – Vehicle accident; altercation after minor traffic accident. Arrest made. East St. Charles Street.
Vandalism
5:29 p.m., Murphys – Vandalism; mailbox damaged by a pumpkin thrown from a vehicle. Report taken. Utica Powerhouse Road.
Friday, Jan. 31
Vandalism
8:23 a.m., Arnold – Vandalism; dumpster locks cut. Report taken. Highway 4.
Burglary
11:10 a.m., Vallecito – Burglary, not in progress; commercial burglary. Report taken. Red Hill Road.
Disturbance
1:34 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; altercation. Arrest made. Buckboard Drive.
Trespassing
7:10 p.m., Murphys – Trespassing; male was told not to come to the store and is now throwing produce and yelling at employees. Arrest made. Highway 4.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Suspicious circumstances
1:48 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.
Alarm sounding
4:23 a.m., Arnold – Alarm sounding; commercial alarm. Report taken. Highway 4.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
12:08 p.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Town Square Road.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
1:48 p.m., Burson – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Highway 12.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Burglary
8:28 a.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; residential break-in. Report taken. Navajo Way.
Suspicious person
12:24 p.m., Angels Camp – Suspicious person; arrest made on local warrant. Monte Verda and South Main streets.
Disturbance
8:35 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; intoxicated subject arrested. Report taken. Chestnut Street.