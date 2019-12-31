Monday, Dec. 23

Todd Michael Monges, 51, of Arnold, was arrested 8:22 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failing to appear on a felony charge.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Scott Dale Sala, 60, of Rail Road Flat, was arrested at 4:59 a.m. at 739 Theresa Trail, Rail Road Flat, and booked on suspicion of injuring power lines.

Friday, Dec. 27

Donna Diane Beatty, 39, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 3 p.m. at 247 Highway 12, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Jessica James Brauer, 28, of Jenny Lind, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. at Lime Creek Road and Highway 26 in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Jamie Lynn Crenshaw, 41, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 4:17 a.m. at 10065 Wendell Road, Mountain Ranch, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Wood Graham White, 74, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. at 5072 Buckboard Drive, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.

