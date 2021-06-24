Tuesday, June 15
Marc Allen Holocker, 21, of Jenny Lind, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. at Scenic Valley Road in Burson and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Allen Matthew Linneman, 19, of San Andreas, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. at California and Pope streets in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and willful cruelty to a child resulting in possible injury or death.
Vance Tillmerman White, 22, of San Andreas, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. at California and Pope streets in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and willful cruelty to a child resulting in possible injury or death.
Robert Allan London, 58, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:54 p.m. at St. Charles Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating parole.
Wednesday, June 16
Kevin Dean Patton, 41, of San Andreas, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. at 23 E. St. Charles St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.
Stara Lin Clark, 36, of Burson, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. at 5250 West Lake Road, Burson, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Anthony Dean Condrick, 21, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 11:04 a.m. at 100 Reeds Turnpike, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of carrying an unregistered concealed firearm.
Thursday, June 17
Romina Chelen, 37, of San Andreas, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. at 9138 Avenue A, Mountain Ranch, and booked on suspicion of cultivating marijuana, possessing marijuana for sale and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Sunday, June 20
Benjamin Morino, 33, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. at 3363 Hagen Road, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.