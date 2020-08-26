Tuesday, Aug. 18

Andres Daniel Rodriguez, 52, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. at 3278 Heinemann Drive, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Amanda Dawn Funk, 34, of San Andreas, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. at 176 Miller Court, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Justin Charles Ritchie, 25, of San Andreas, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. at 447 Lewis Ave., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death and violating parole.

Thursday, Aug. 20

Christopher Jon Ingols, 58, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 8 p.m. at 9266 Salamander Creek Road, Mountain Ranch, and booked on suspicion of assault with a firearm on person, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.

Friday, Aug. 21

Mathew Charles Forrest Holocker, 23, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 3:01 p.m. at 9799 Scenic Valley Road, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.

Saturday, Aug. 22

John William Aitken, 36, of Murphys, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. at 2459 Butte Mountain Road, Murphys, and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with force possibly resulting in great bodily injury, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and battery with serious bodily injury.

Dominic Blanchard Allen, 32, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of assault with firearm on person.

