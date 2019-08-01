Monday, July 22
David Pinkney Sayle IV, 34, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 4:29 p.m. at Hogan Dam Road and Lake View Court in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of evading a police officer with disregard for safety, possessing a controlled substance for sale, and transporting a controlled substance.
Tuesday, July 23
Suzanne Marie Stratton, 36, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 9:54 a.m. at 637 Amador Ave., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale.
Louise Marie Walsh, 48, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. at 637 Amador Ave., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of getting credit with another person’s identification.
Dustin Gregory Duffina, 23, of Rail Road Flat, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. at Railroad Flat Road and Blagen Boulevard in Wilseyville and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and injuring power lines.
Stephen Glen Gaines, 53, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. at 11700 Wade Lane, Burson, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Isaac Wayne Steward, 32, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 12:55 a.m. at 8674 Sparrowk Road, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Wednesday, July 24
Valerie Jo Shuwoy, 60, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of petty theft with a prior jail term.
Thursday, July 25
John Allen Logg, 46, of San Andreas, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. at Neilson Park in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating parole.
Bobby Charles Martin, 22, of Wallace, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. at 7856 Highway 12, Wallace, and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime.
Tony Bryan Martin Sr., 55, of Wallace, was arrested at 7:22 p.m. at 7856 Highway 12, Wallace, and booked on suspicion of burglary, threatening crime with intent to terrorize and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Friday, July 26
Travis Blue Harrison Hunt, 24, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. at the Calaveras County Court in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of willfully discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.
Sunday, July 28
Nickolette Geraldine Cook, 27, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. at Gold Strike and Howard roads near San Andreas and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.