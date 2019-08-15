Monday, Aug. 5

Rosemary Arnold, 51, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. at 7374 Gabor St., Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Dayne Bryson Yarbrough, 35, of San Andreas, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. at 477 Foothill Court, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Mason Robert Duvall, 21, of West Point, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. at 109 Barney Way, West Point, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Sheena Renee Miller, 37, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 12:51 p.m. at Danaher Drive, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Ki Tama Purvis, 34, of San Andreas, was arrested at 4 p.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office lobby in San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of failing to appear in court on a felony charge.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Michael Daniel Linebaugh, 31, of Arnold, was arrested at 2:17 p.m. at 1680 Second St., Arnold, and booked on suspicion of stealing from an elderly or dependent adult an amount exceeding $400, grand theft of property in excess of $950, and vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Waite Nathan Fisher, 43, of Glencoe, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. at Sourgrass Campground, Stanislaus National Forest, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Gerald Sterling Lind, 51, of Arnold, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, and failing to appear in court after a written promise.

Randall Jay Nathan, 75, of Sheep Ranch, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. at 13951 Fricot City Road, Sheep Ranch, and booked on suspicion of cultivating marijuana, possessing marijuana for sale, keeping a place to sell a controlled substance, renting a place to sell a controlled substance, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Sidney Anne Weinstein, 71, of Sheep Ranch, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. at 13951 Fricot City Road, Sheep Ranch, and booked on suspicion of cultivating marijuana, possessing marijuana for sale, keeping a place to sell a controlled substance, renting a place to sell a controlled substance, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Jeremy Curtis Lovell, 29, of Wilseyville, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office in San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, and false imprisonment with violence.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Matthew Lawrence Gish, 25, of West Point, was arrested at 6:30 a.m. at 1460 Palmer Road, West Point, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

