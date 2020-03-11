Monday, March 2

Suspicious circumstances

7 a.m., West Point – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. West Point Pioneer Road.

Disturbance

11:24 a.m., Campo Seco – Disturbance; verbal altercation. Report taken. Buckboard Lane.

Theft

12:33 p.m., West Point – Theft; report taken. Acorn Way and Bald Mountain Road.

Fraud

1:37 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Fraud; report taken. Lombardi Drive.

Suspicious person

10:24 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Suspicious person; male walking in the road wearing a clown mask. Highway 26 and Jesus Maria Road.

Tuesday, March 3

Burglary

4:43 a.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Main Street and Smith Lane.

Theft

9:18 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.

Theft

11:51 a.m., Burson – Theft; report taken. Haibach Road.

Burglary

12:02 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Quartz Mine Road.

Theft

3:37 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. St. Andrews Road.

Disturbance

4:31 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.

Wednesday, March 4

Suspicious or parked vehicle

8:41 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious or parked vehicle; arrest made. Mariposa Street.

Theft

10:16 a.m., Angels Camp – Theft; report taken. Highway 49.

Disturbance

11:53 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; verbal altercation. Report taken. Baldwin Lane.

Burglary

2:42 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. North Railroad Flat Road.

Burglary

4:18 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Garner Place.

Vandalism

4:28 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Highway 26.

Thursday, March 5

Disturbance

9:02 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; patient causing a disturbance. No report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.

Suspicious person

12:18 p.m., Murphys – Suspicious person; subject near creek throwing a hatchet at trees. No report taken. Murphys Creek Road and Creekview Drive.

Burglary

2:10 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a residence. Report taken. Glen Court.

Suspicious circumstances

11:21 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious circumstances; attempted break-in. Report taken. Dunn Road.

Friday, March 6

Burglary

8:03 a.m., Angels Camp – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 49.

Traffic stop

2:59 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Traffic stop; arrest made on local warrant. El Dorado Trail.

Traffic stop

7:34 p.m., Vallecito – Traffic stop; arrest made for DUI. Highway 4 and Six Mile Road.

Saturday, March 7

Disturbance

12:46 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Rippon Road.

Disturbance

10:43 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. McAtee Street.

Fraud

11:27 a.m., Angels Camp – Fraud; scam call. Report taken. Acorn Lane.

Health and Safety Code Violation

12:43 p.m., San Andreas – Health and safety code violation; package possibly containing drugs found in a business. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.

Public intoxication

4:48 p.m., Valley Springs – Public intoxication; arrest made. Highway 26.

Vandalism

8:06 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; tagging on a building. Report taken. Church Hill Road.

Vandalism

8:23 p.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; window broken. Report taken. Iroquois Circle.

Theft

8:23 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Wendell Court.

Traffic stop

10:42 p.m., San Andreas – Traffic stop; arrest made on out-of-county warrant. Highway 12 and Highway 49.

Sunday, March 8

Disturbance

9:45 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; verbal altercation. Report taken. Yuma Court.

Disturbance

9:58 a.m., Jenny Lind – Disturbance; dispute between neighbors. Arrest made. Scenic Valley Drive.

Criminal contempt

11:42 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Criminal contempt; restraining order violation. Report taken. North Main Street.

Criminal contempt

4:19 p.m., Arnold – Criminal contempt; child custody dispute. Report taken. Highway 4.

Vandalism

4:48 p.m., Murphys – Vandalism; damage to a gate. Report taken. Canterwood Lane.

Disturbance

8:13 p.m., Arnold – Disturbance; arrest made. Highway 4.

