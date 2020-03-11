Monday, March 2
Suspicious circumstances
7 a.m., West Point – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. West Point Pioneer Road.
Disturbance
11:24 a.m., Campo Seco – Disturbance; verbal altercation. Report taken. Buckboard Lane.
Theft
12:33 p.m., West Point – Theft; report taken. Acorn Way and Bald Mountain Road.
Fraud
1:37 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Fraud; report taken. Lombardi Drive.
Suspicious person
10:24 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Suspicious person; male walking in the road wearing a clown mask. Highway 26 and Jesus Maria Road.
Tuesday, March 3
Burglary
4:43 a.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Main Street and Smith Lane.
Theft
9:18 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.
Theft
11:51 a.m., Burson – Theft; report taken. Haibach Road.
Burglary
12:02 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Quartz Mine Road.
Theft
3:37 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. St. Andrews Road.
Disturbance
4:31 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.
Wednesday, March 4
Suspicious or parked vehicle
8:41 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious or parked vehicle; arrest made. Mariposa Street.
Theft
10:16 a.m., Angels Camp – Theft; report taken. Highway 49.
Disturbance
11:53 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; verbal altercation. Report taken. Baldwin Lane.
Burglary
2:42 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. North Railroad Flat Road.
Burglary
4:18 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Garner Place.
Vandalism
4:28 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Highway 26.
Thursday, March 5
Disturbance
9:02 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; patient causing a disturbance. No report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.
Suspicious person
12:18 p.m., Murphys – Suspicious person; subject near creek throwing a hatchet at trees. No report taken. Murphys Creek Road and Creekview Drive.
Burglary
2:10 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a residence. Report taken. Glen Court.
Suspicious circumstances
11:21 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious circumstances; attempted break-in. Report taken. Dunn Road.
Friday, March 6
Burglary
8:03 a.m., Angels Camp – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 49.
Traffic stop
2:59 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Traffic stop; arrest made on local warrant. El Dorado Trail.
Traffic stop
7:34 p.m., Vallecito – Traffic stop; arrest made for DUI. Highway 4 and Six Mile Road.
Saturday, March 7
Disturbance
12:46 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Rippon Road.
Disturbance
10:43 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. McAtee Street.
Fraud
11:27 a.m., Angels Camp – Fraud; scam call. Report taken. Acorn Lane.
Health and Safety Code Violation
12:43 p.m., San Andreas – Health and safety code violation; package possibly containing drugs found in a business. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Public intoxication
4:48 p.m., Valley Springs – Public intoxication; arrest made. Highway 26.
Vandalism
8:06 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; tagging on a building. Report taken. Church Hill Road.
Vandalism
8:23 p.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; window broken. Report taken. Iroquois Circle.
Theft
8:23 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Wendell Court.
Traffic stop
10:42 p.m., San Andreas – Traffic stop; arrest made on out-of-county warrant. Highway 12 and Highway 49.
Sunday, March 8
Disturbance
9:45 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; verbal altercation. Report taken. Yuma Court.
Disturbance
9:58 a.m., Jenny Lind – Disturbance; dispute between neighbors. Arrest made. Scenic Valley Drive.
Criminal contempt
11:42 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Criminal contempt; restraining order violation. Report taken. North Main Street.
Criminal contempt
4:19 p.m., Arnold – Criminal contempt; child custody dispute. Report taken. Highway 4.
Vandalism
4:48 p.m., Murphys – Vandalism; damage to a gate. Report taken. Canterwood Lane.
Disturbance
8:13 p.m., Arnold – Disturbance; arrest made. Highway 4.