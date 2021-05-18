Monday, May 10
Antonio Ayala Aguilar, 55, of Rail Road Flat, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of possessing ammunition as a prohibited person.
Tuesday, May 11
Joseph Anthony Shuwoy, 32, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 8:41 a.m. at 617 Tuolumne Ave., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage.
Samantha Yvette Jefferson, 44, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:17 a.m. at 6955 Baldwin St., Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and possessing a narcotic controlled substance.
Wednesday, May 12
Nicholas Joseph Allen Frazier, 38, of San Andreas, was arrested at 8:48 p.m. at 10 E. St. Charles St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage.