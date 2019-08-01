Monday, July 22

Vandalism

7:18 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; window broken at wastewater treatment plant. Report taken. Highway 12

Theft

1:39 p.m., Copperopolis – Theft; items missing from a residence. Report taken. King Lane.

Burglary

3:52 p.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Blagen Road.

Battery

7:38 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Battery; no report taken. Jesus Maria Road.

Tuesday, July 23

Burglary

6:43 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a vehicle. No report taken. Pope Street.

Suspicious circumstances

11:53 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; people camping on the side of the road. No report taken. Pool Station Road.

Disturbance

1:10 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; altercation. Report taken. Pine Street.

Disturbance

2:10 p.m., West Point – Disturbance; theft of power and violation of restraining order reported. Arrest made. Smitty Lane.

Wednesday, July 24

Vandalism

3:44 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Highway 26.

Criminal contempt

5:15 p.m., Copperopolis – Criminal contempt; report taken. Main Street.

Theft

8:43 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; no report taken. Siegel Street.

Thursday, July 25

Burglary

7:30 a.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; vandalism and theft. Report taken. Pennsylvania Gulch Road.

Criminal contempt

11:19 a.m., Copperopolis – Criminal contempt; ongoing issues. Report taken. Main Street.

Disturbance

12:25 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; ongoing neighbor dispute. Report taken. Little John Road.

Health and Safety Code violation

7:17 p.m., San Andreas – Health and Safety Code violation; report taken. Church Hill Road.

Friday, July 26

Fraud

11:01 a.m., San Andreas – Fraud; Publisher’s Clearing House scam. Report taken. Croatan Court.

Theft

11:43 a.m., Paloma – Theft; theft of gas. Report taken. Gwin Street.

Suspicious person

12:18 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; officer-initiated activity. Arrest made. Treat Avenue.

Fraud

2:18 p.m., Arnold – Fraud; counterfeit bill. Report taken. Highway 4.

Burglary

9:38 p.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Summit View Road.

Saturday, July 27

Vessel

12:48 p.m., Burson – Vessel; officer-initiated activity. Citation issued. Wade Lane.

Suspicious circumstances

9:14 p.m., Burson – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Southworth Road.

Suspicious person

11:06 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; subject cited on local warrant. Highway 12.

Sunday, July 28

Traffic stop

9:31 a.m., Campo Seco – Traffic stop; arrest made on local warrants. Campo Seco and Watertown roads.

Disturbance

10:32 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Fricot City Road.

Traffic stop

5:58 p.m., Valley Springs – Traffic stop; vehicle towing a boat lost a tube. Citation issued. Highway 12 and Evans Road.

1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.