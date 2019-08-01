Monday, July 22
Vandalism
7:18 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; window broken at wastewater treatment plant. Report taken. Highway 12
Theft
1:39 p.m., Copperopolis – Theft; items missing from a residence. Report taken. King Lane.
Burglary
3:52 p.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Blagen Road.
Battery
7:38 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Battery; no report taken. Jesus Maria Road.
Tuesday, July 23
Burglary
6:43 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a vehicle. No report taken. Pope Street.
Suspicious circumstances
11:53 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; people camping on the side of the road. No report taken. Pool Station Road.
Disturbance
1:10 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; altercation. Report taken. Pine Street.
Disturbance
2:10 p.m., West Point – Disturbance; theft of power and violation of restraining order reported. Arrest made. Smitty Lane.
Wednesday, July 24
Vandalism
3:44 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Highway 26.
Criminal contempt
5:15 p.m., Copperopolis – Criminal contempt; report taken. Main Street.
Theft
8:43 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; no report taken. Siegel Street.
Thursday, July 25
Burglary
7:30 a.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; vandalism and theft. Report taken. Pennsylvania Gulch Road.
Criminal contempt
11:19 a.m., Copperopolis – Criminal contempt; ongoing issues. Report taken. Main Street.
Disturbance
12:25 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; ongoing neighbor dispute. Report taken. Little John Road.
Health and Safety Code violation
7:17 p.m., San Andreas – Health and Safety Code violation; report taken. Church Hill Road.
Friday, July 26
Fraud
11:01 a.m., San Andreas – Fraud; Publisher’s Clearing House scam. Report taken. Croatan Court.
Theft
11:43 a.m., Paloma – Theft; theft of gas. Report taken. Gwin Street.
Suspicious person
12:18 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; officer-initiated activity. Arrest made. Treat Avenue.
Fraud
2:18 p.m., Arnold – Fraud; counterfeit bill. Report taken. Highway 4.
Burglary
9:38 p.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Summit View Road.
Saturday, July 27
Vessel
12:48 p.m., Burson – Vessel; officer-initiated activity. Citation issued. Wade Lane.
Suspicious circumstances
9:14 p.m., Burson – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Southworth Road.
Suspicious person
11:06 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; subject cited on local warrant. Highway 12.
Sunday, July 28
Traffic stop
9:31 a.m., Campo Seco – Traffic stop; arrest made on local warrants. Campo Seco and Watertown roads.
Disturbance
10:32 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Fricot City Road.
Traffic stop
5:58 p.m., Valley Springs – Traffic stop; vehicle towing a boat lost a tube. Citation issued. Highway 12 and Evans Road.