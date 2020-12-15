Thursday, Dec. 10

Casey Adam Dow, 38, of Wilseyville, was arrested at 10 a.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.

Fay Villalobos, 81, of West Point, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of cultivating marijuana.

Friday, Dec. 11

Ki Tama Purvis, 35, of San Andreas, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. at 3347 Highway 49, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, possessing ammunition as a prohibited person and manufacturing a controlled substance.

Paige Nichole Vidak, 35, of San Andreas, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. at 3347 Highway 49, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death, possessing a controlled substance and illegally possessing an assault weapon.

