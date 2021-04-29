Monday, April 19

Disturbance

12 a.m., Arnold – Disturbance; physical altercation. Arrest made. Ponderosa Way.

Burglary

11:31 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 26.

Theft

4:02 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; report taken. Wendell Road.

Tuesday, April 20

Burglary

9:44 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. East Center Street.

Burglary

1:38 p.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Lakeshore Drive.

Suspicious person

10:21 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; citation issued. East St. Charles Street.

Wednesday, April 21

Burglary

2:31 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. Pool Station Road.

Trespassing

5:05 p.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; arrest made. Main Street.

Disturbance

11:43 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Hoffman Drive.

Thursday, April 22

Burglary

9:35 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Del Sol Lane.

Battery

3:56 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Battery; no report taken. Highway 26.

Assault

4:37 p.m., San Andreas – Assault; no report taken. West St. Charles Street.

Friday, April 23

Burglary

7:50 a.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; storage sheds open. No report taken. Highway 4.

Assault

3:02 p.m., San Andreas – Assault; verbal dispute. No report taken. Hildebrandt Street.

Vandalism

3:54 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; car window broken. No report taken. High School Street.

Saturday, April 24

Burglary

9:03 a.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 4.

Burglary

11:47 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 26.

Burglary

12 p.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.

Burglary

1:30 p.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Bollea Road.

Sunday, April 25

Theft

8:53 a.m., Jenny Lind – Theft; report taken. Shelton Road.

Disturbance

6:14 p.m., West Point – Disturbance; report taken. General Court.

