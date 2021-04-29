Monday, April 19
Disturbance
12 a.m., Arnold – Disturbance; physical altercation. Arrest made. Ponderosa Way.
Burglary
11:31 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 26.
Theft
4:02 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; report taken. Wendell Road.
Tuesday, April 20
Burglary
9:44 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. East Center Street.
Burglary
1:38 p.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Lakeshore Drive.
Suspicious person
10:21 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; citation issued. East St. Charles Street.
Wednesday, April 21
Burglary
2:31 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. Pool Station Road.
Trespassing
5:05 p.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; arrest made. Main Street.
Disturbance
11:43 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Hoffman Drive.
Thursday, April 22
Burglary
9:35 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Del Sol Lane.
Battery
3:56 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Battery; no report taken. Highway 26.
Assault
4:37 p.m., San Andreas – Assault; no report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Friday, April 23
Burglary
7:50 a.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; storage sheds open. No report taken. Highway 4.
Assault
3:02 p.m., San Andreas – Assault; verbal dispute. No report taken. Hildebrandt Street.
Vandalism
3:54 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; car window broken. No report taken. High School Street.
Saturday, April 24
Burglary
9:03 a.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 4.
Burglary
11:47 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 26.
Burglary
12 p.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.
Burglary
1:30 p.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Bollea Road.
Sunday, April 25
Theft
8:53 a.m., Jenny Lind – Theft; report taken. Shelton Road.
Disturbance
6:14 p.m., West Point – Disturbance; report taken. General Court.