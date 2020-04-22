Monday, April 13

Disturbance

4:01 a.m., Avery – Disturbance; report taken. Avery Sheep Ranch Road.

Burglary

9:46 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Ridge Road.

Battery

9:58 a.m., Murphys – Battery; report taken. Murphys Grade Road.

Vandalism

12:54 p.m., Murphys – Vandalism; report taken. Pennsylvania Gulch Road.

Burglary

1:37 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. West St. Charles Street.

Disturbance

3:17 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Disturbance; report taken. Quartz Mine Road.

Tuesday, April 14

Disturbance

12:47 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; no report taken. Broadway Street.

Battery

6:21 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; report taken. Feather Drive.

Disturbance

7:46 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Driver Road.

Wednesday, April 15

Suspicious circumstances

6:48 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Highway 49.

Disturbance

8:27 p.m., Avery – Disturbance; no report taken. Highway 4.

Battery

9:32 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Rose Street.

Thursday, April 16

Suspicious or parked vehicle

9:21 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Suspicious or parked vehicle; arrest made. West Murray Creek and Whiskey Slide roads.

Battery

4:47 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Dunn Road.

Vandalism

8:09 p.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. Iroquois Circle.

Cruelty to animals

9:01 p.m., Campo Seco – Cruelty to animals; report taken. Loera Hills Road.

Friday, April 17

Burglary

4:10 a.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, in progress; report taken. Iroquois Circle.

Battery

8:38 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. West St. Charles Street.

Burglary

8:58 a.m., Campo Seco – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Watertown Road.

Burglary

10:27 a.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; arrest made. Miwuk Court.

Subject arrested

11:36 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; East St. Charles Street.

Theft

11:45 a.m., Murphys – Theft; credit card stolen. Report taken. Tom Bell Road.

Vandalism

5:26 p.m., Campo Seco – Vandalism; damage to a fence. Report taken. Campo Seco and Watertown roads.

Saturday, April 18

Theft

11:11 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Highway 26.

Battery

8:04 p.m., West Point – Battery; arrest made. Patricia Way.

Suspicious circumstances

9:17 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Baldwin Street.

Sunday, April 19

Alarm sounding

8:54 a.m., San Andreas – Alarm sounding; commercial alarm. Report taken. West St. Charles Street.

Theft

10:01 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; money stolen. Report taken. Lewis Avenue.

Burglary

6:51 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, in progress; report taken. Wendell Court.

