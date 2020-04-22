Monday, April 13
Disturbance
4:01 a.m., Avery – Disturbance; report taken. Avery Sheep Ranch Road.
Burglary
9:46 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Ridge Road.
Battery
9:58 a.m., Murphys – Battery; report taken. Murphys Grade Road.
Vandalism
12:54 p.m., Murphys – Vandalism; report taken. Pennsylvania Gulch Road.
Burglary
1:37 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Disturbance
3:17 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Disturbance; report taken. Quartz Mine Road.
Tuesday, April 14
Disturbance
12:47 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; no report taken. Broadway Street.
Battery
6:21 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; report taken. Feather Drive.
Disturbance
7:46 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Driver Road.
Wednesday, April 15
Suspicious circumstances
6:48 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Highway 49.
Disturbance
8:27 p.m., Avery – Disturbance; no report taken. Highway 4.
Battery
9:32 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Rose Street.
Thursday, April 16
Suspicious or parked vehicle
9:21 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Suspicious or parked vehicle; arrest made. West Murray Creek and Whiskey Slide roads.
Battery
4:47 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Dunn Road.
Vandalism
8:09 p.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. Iroquois Circle.
Cruelty to animals
9:01 p.m., Campo Seco – Cruelty to animals; report taken. Loera Hills Road.
Friday, April 17
Burglary
4:10 a.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, in progress; report taken. Iroquois Circle.
Battery
8:38 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Burglary
8:58 a.m., Campo Seco – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Watertown Road.
Burglary
10:27 a.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; arrest made. Miwuk Court.
Subject arrested
11:36 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; East St. Charles Street.
Theft
11:45 a.m., Murphys – Theft; credit card stolen. Report taken. Tom Bell Road.
Vandalism
5:26 p.m., Campo Seco – Vandalism; damage to a fence. Report taken. Campo Seco and Watertown roads.
Saturday, April 18
Theft
11:11 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Highway 26.
Battery
8:04 p.m., West Point – Battery; arrest made. Patricia Way.
Suspicious circumstances
9:17 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Baldwin Street.
Sunday, April 19
Alarm sounding
8:54 a.m., San Andreas – Alarm sounding; commercial alarm. Report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Theft
10:01 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; money stolen. Report taken. Lewis Avenue.
Burglary
6:51 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, in progress; report taken. Wendell Court.