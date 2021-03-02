Monday, Feb. 22

Suspicious person

9:09 a.m., Murphys – Suspicious person; no report taken. Big Trees Road.

Disturbance

2:50 p.m., Sheep Ranch – Disturbance; no report taken. Fricot City Road.

Traffic stop

11:55 p.m., Vallecito – Traffic stop; citations issued for local and out-of-county warrants. Report taken. Red Hill Road.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Disturbance

12:34 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. Gold Strike Road.

Suspicious circumstances

5:44 a.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Copper Cove Drive.

Theft

1:15 p.m., Burson – Theft; report taken. Burson Road.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Suspicious or parked vehicle

12:42 a.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious or parked vehicle; arrest made. Highway 4 and Shirley Road.

Trespassing

8:23 a.m., Valley Springs – Trespassing; report taken. Highway 26.

Burglary

3:13 p.m., Angels Camp – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. Highway 49.

Thursday, Feb. 25

Burglary

11:54 a.m., Campo Seco – Burglary, not in progress; someone broke into the saddle room and took a saddle. Report taken. Paloma Road.

Suspicious or parked vehicle

12:57 p.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious or parked vehicle; arrest made. Telegraph Road and Highway 4.

Disturbance

3:59 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; no report taken. Morado Circle.

Friday, Feb. 26

Battery

8:40 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Hildebrandt Street.

Assault with a deadly weapon

5:41 p.m., Valley Springs – Assault with a deadly weapon; report taken. Berkesey Lane.

Burglary

9:02 p.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. General Court.

Battery

9:49 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; arrest made. Feather Drive.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Theft

9:16 a.m., Arnold – Theft; report taken. Innsbruck Drive.

Theft

9:48 a.m., Burson – Theft; report taken. Wade Lane.

Sunday, Feb. 28

Theft

11:54 a.m., Burson – Theft; communal mailboxes broken into. No report taken. Burson and Dana roads.

Battery

12:06 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; report taken. Council Trail.

Theft

2:47 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Theft; no report taken. South Railroad Flat Road.

