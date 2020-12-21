Tuesday, Dec. 15
Cheyenne Allyson Auld, 30, of Avery, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. at San Antonio Falls Road in Arnold and booked on suspicion of receiving known stolen property worth $950 or more, vehicle theft and vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage.
Ryan J. Utterback, 33, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. at San Antonio Falls Road in Arnold and booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary, vehicle theft, receiving known stolen property worth $950 or more, vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage and violating probation.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Allan Edgar Joseph Gillette, 33, of Burson, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. at the Chevron gas station in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Roland Ted Retherford, 62, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. at Doster Road and Ponderosa Way in Mountain Ranch and booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Austin Tyler Pitt, of Burson, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. at 12022 Cheyenne Drive, Burson, and booked on suspicion of willfully discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.
Joseph Robert Westbrook, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. at Highway 12 and Highway 26 in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Jonathan Eugene Sullivan, 36, of San Andreas, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. at Stockton Street in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.
Jeffrey Lawrence Eugene Celle, 28, of Murphys, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. at 487 Church St., Murphys, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.