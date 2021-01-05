Monday, Dec. 28
Shawn Christopher Anderson, 44, of San Andreas, was arrested at 8:28 a.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary.
Jannette Dodds, 30, of San Andreas, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. at Lewis Avenue and Foothill Court in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of false impersonation.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Mason Paul Aubrey, 27, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 1:27 a.m. at 425 Indian Hill Road, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, preventing or dissuading a victim or witness from giving testimony, violating probation, false imprisonment with violence and vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Erin Michelle Lichau, 39, of San Andreas, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. at 480 Marshall Ave., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Friday, Jan. 1
Brandi Lynn Cargile, 39, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested at 6 p.m. at Mountain Ranch Road and Pope Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failing to appear in court, possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel, vehicle theft and committing a felony while out on bail.
Eric Allen Elevi, 37, of Murphys, was arrested at 10 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Saturday, Jan. 2
Leslea Elena Kendall, 58, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. at 700 Mark Twain Road, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.