Booking Log
Monday, April 25
David Corsaro, 34, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. at Sender’s Market in Mountain Ranch and booked on suspicion of second-degree burglary and receiving known stolen property.
Gail Catherine Nellis, 65, was arrested at 7:22 p.m. at the 1600 block of Highway 12 in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer.
Wednesday, April 27
Richard Edwin Stromer, 51, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Friday, April 29
William Charles Collins, 31, of Burson, was arrested at 12 p.m. at the 6400 block of Southworth Road in Burson and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship, threatening crime with intent to terrorize, preventing or dissuading a victim or witness, intentional cruelty to animals and vehicle theft.
Saturday, April 30
Michael Lonnie Gowan, 53, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. at Indian Creek Drive in Jenny Lind and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and obstructing or resisting an executive officer.
William Roy Fullerton III, 44, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. at the 500 block of Tanner Court in Murphys and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Sunday, May 1
Octavio Hernandez, 29, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 8:39 a.m. at the 5000 block of Baldwin Street in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, possessing ammunition as a prohibited person, violating probation and receiving known stolen property.
Enrique Julian Espiritu, 32, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 9:25 a.m. at the 5000 block of Baldwin Street in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary and vandalism of $400 or more.