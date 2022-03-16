Booking Log
Tuesday, March 8
Jessica Yvonne Keene, 30, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. at the 200 block of Treat Avenue in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of vandalism of $400 or more.
Friday, March 11
Colton Sean Fontes, 19, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. at Stagecoach Road in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of intentional cruelty to animals.
Sunday, March 13
Gena Weingarten, 43, was arrested at 6:30 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.