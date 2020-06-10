Monday, June 1
Amber Nicole McMillan, 35, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. at 7523 Baldwin St., Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and child cruelty resulting in possible injury or death.
Wednesday, June 3
Jimmy James King, 30, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. at Valley Springs Mobile Home Park in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.
Nickolette Geraldine Cook, 28, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear following a written promise.
Robert John LeClaire, 57, of West Point, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Shawn Austin Chambless, 24, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested at 2:39 a.m. at Copello Road and North Main Street in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of evading police with disregard for safety.
Sunday, June 7
Peter Louis Olmo, 48, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale.
Jenette Elisabeth Zanzant, 38, of Douglas Flat, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of forgery of a check, bill or note in excess of $950.