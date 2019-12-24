Monday, Dec. 16

Fraud

10:22 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Fraud; report taken. Peek Circle.

Theft

2 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; lawn equipment stolen. Report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.

Vandalism

5:50 p.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; damage to mailbox reported. No report taken. Arrowhead Street.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Disturbance

8:50 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Howell Road.

Theft

9 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; unauthorized use of card. No report taken. Russell Road.

Vandalism

11:57 a.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. Government Center Drive.

Burglary

1:08 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Old Stage Road.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Theft

10:44 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Theft; lumber stolen. Report taken. Lafayette Street.

Vandalism

10:50 a.m., Burson – Vandalism; tree cut down. Report taken. Wade Lane.

Vandalism

2:21 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. Double Springs Road.

Disturbance

6:22 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Baldwin Street.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Theft

7:49 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; package stolen. Report taken. Market Street.

Identity theft

10:51 a.m., Angels Camp – Identity theft; account opened in caller’s name without their knowledge. Report taken. Pool Station Road.

Vandalism

4:49 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; windows broken. Report taken. Church Hill Road.

Theft

5:43 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; package taken off porch, caught on video. Report taken. Oak Street.

Theft

6:59 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; theft of mail reported, seen on remote camera. Report taken. Market Street.

Disturbance

7:52 p.m., Dorrington – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Muriettas Roost.

Friday, Dec. 20

Theft

7:32 a.m., Murphys – Theft; theft and damage of Christmas decorations. Report taken. Oak Tree Court.

Burglary

8:34 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Main Street.

Vandalism

9:33 a.m., Murphys – Vandalism; damaged Christmas decorations. Report taken. Bret Harte Drive.

Theft

12:38 p.m., Murphys – Theft; report taken. Rocky Hill Road.

Burglary

1:57 p.m., Vallecito – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a residence. Report taken. Parrotts Ferry Road.

Suspicious or parked vehicle

5:23 p.m., Campo Seco – Suspicious or parked vehicle; arrest made. Campo Seco Road.

Theft

10:25 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.

Trespassing

11:25 p.m., Burson – Trespassing; report taken. Highway 12.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Traffic stop

2:44 a.m., San Andreas – Traffic stop; arrest made. Sunset and Mariposa streets.

Burglary

7:01 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to mailboxes. Report taken. Bartelink Drive.

Disturbance

10:55 a.m., Avery – Disturbance; report taken. Roan Way.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Traffic stop

8:06 a.m., San Andreas – Traffic stop; report taken. Highway 49 and Carol Kennedy Drive.

Firearms discharged

2:15 p.m., Copperopolis – Firearms discharged; no report taken. Sequoia Circle.

Disturbance

10:50 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Disturbance; verbal altercation. Report taken. Theresa Trail.

