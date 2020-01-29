Thursday, Jan. 23
Lindsey Marie Marlett, 31, of Glencoe, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. at 10 Vista del Lago Drive, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of manufacturing, importing, selling or possessing nunchaku.
Jeremy Curtis Lovell, 29, of Wilseyville, was arrested at 1 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failing to appear on a felony charge.
Saturday, Jan. 25
David Christopher Blaine Crosiar, 36, of San Andreas, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. at 1925 Gold Strike Road, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.
Joslyn Grace Payneberard, 23, of San Andreas, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. at Railroad Flat Road and booked on suspicion of failing to appear on a felony charge.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Michael Garrett, 31, of Murphys, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. at the Lakes Treatment Center in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.