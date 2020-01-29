Thursday, Jan. 23

Lindsey Marie Marlett, 31, of Glencoe, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. at 10 Vista del Lago Drive, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of manufacturing, importing, selling or possessing nunchaku.

Jeremy Curtis Lovell, 29, of Wilseyville, was arrested at 1 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failing to appear on a felony charge.

Saturday, Jan. 25

David Christopher Blaine Crosiar, 36, of San Andreas, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. at 1925 Gold Strike Road, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.

Joslyn Grace Payneberard, 23, of San Andreas, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. at Railroad Flat Road and booked on suspicion of failing to appear on a felony charge.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Michael Garrett, 31, of Murphys, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. at the Lakes Treatment Center in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.