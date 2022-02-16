Thursday, Feb. 10

William Chester Shaw Jr., 70, of Douglas Flat, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. at the 1500 block of Main Street in Douglas Flat and booked on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer.

Friday, Feb. 11

Zion Nikolao Haro, 22, of Burson, was arrested at Highway 26 in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Amber Nicole McMillan, 37, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. at the 7500 block of Baldwin Street in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

