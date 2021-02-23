Tuesday, Feb. 16
Dana Schwartz Green, 45, of Arnold, was arrested at 9:08 p.m. at 3189 Pine Knoll Drive, Arnold, and booked on suspicion of causing harm or death of an elder dependent.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Joseph Robert Westbrook, 26, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. at 610 Daphne St., Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of violating probation and possessing a narcotic controlled substance.
Friday, Feb. 19
Julio Cesar Gavilanoleon, 36, of West Point, was arrested at 9:47 p.m. at 79 Rhoda Niderost Lane, West Point, and booked on suspicion of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Ariana Marcia Gurion, 25, of West Point, was arrested at 11:54 a.m. at 568 Bald Mountain Road, West Point, and booked on suspicion of evading a peace officer with disregard for safety.
Gabriel Ray Gurion, 22, of West Point, was arrested at 11:54 a.m. at 568 Bald Mountain Road, West Point, and booked on suspicion of evading a peace officer with disregard for safety.