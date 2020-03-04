Monday, Feb. 24

Traffic stop

2:29 a.m., Campo Seco – Traffic stop; one arrested on local felony warrants. Chile Camp and De Los Angeles roads.

Disturbance

10:27 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. Market Street.

Disturbance

3:39 p.m., Burson – Disturbance; dog fight reported. Report taken. Hillvale Drive.

Theft

4:32 p.m., Angels Camp – Theft; items stolen. Report taken. South Main Street.

Battery

4:32 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; physical altercation reported. Citation issued. California Street.

Disturbance

8:42 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Hub Court.

Suspicious person

10:27 p.m., West Point – Suspicious person; citation issued. West Point Pioneer Road.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Health and safety code violation

11:06 a.m., San Andreas – Health and safety code violation; marijuana involved. High School Street.

Subject arrested

12:01 p.m., Sheep Ranch – Subject arrested; no dispatch. Armstrong Road.

Suspicious person

1:45 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.

Theft

1:57 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Jean Street.

Vandalism

3:39 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Rose and Daphne streets.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Burglary

5:56 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, in progress; report taken. Highway 12.

Vandalism

8:16 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Country View Drive.

Burglary

8:44 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. West Oak Park Drive.

Suspicious person

3:40 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made. Baldwin Street.

Burglary

5:06 p.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Camanche Parkway South.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Trespassing

8:13 a.m., Vallecito – Trespassing; arrest made. Red Hill Road.

Criminal contempt

9:14 a.m., San Andreas – Criminal contempt; report taken. East St. Charles Street.

Suspicious person

11:23 a.m., Burson – Suspicious person; arrest made. Camanche Parkway South.

Suspicious circumstances

11:48 a.m., Burson – Suspicious circumstances; report taken for found property. Oliveview Road.

Burglary

2:05 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Prussian Hill Road.

Disturbance

3:52 p.m., Campo Seco – Disturbance; physical altercation. Arrest made. Campo Seco Road.

Disturbance

11:32 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Iroquois Circle.

Friday, Feb. 28

Public intoxication

6:30 a.m., West Point – Public intoxication; arrest made. Barney Way.

Burglary

4:50 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Country View Drive.

Criminal contempt

6:57 p.m., Copperopolis – Criminal contempt; report taken. Feather Drive.

Trespassing

8:28 p.m., Jenny Lind – Trespassing; report taken. Opal Lane.

Suspicious person

10:39 p.m., Murphys – Suspicious person; report taken. Allen Lane.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Burglary

9:19 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a storage unit. Report taken. Highway 26.

Theft

1:31 p.m., Paloma – Theft; vandalism and theft. Report taken. Gwin Street.

Suspicious person

5:13 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; one arrested on local warrants. Oak Street.

Criminal contempt

9:22 p.m., Valley Springs – Criminal contempt; report taken. St. Andrews Drive.

Cruelty to animals

9:49 p.m., West Point – Cruelty to animals; report taken. Winton Road.

Sunday, March 1

Identity theft

9:10 a.m., Copperopolis – Identity theft; report taken. Sawmill Road.

Criminal contempt

11:48 a.m., Arnold – Criminal contempt; report taken. Rawhide Drive.

Burglary

12:11 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Country View Drive.

Grand theft

12:44 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Grand theft; report taken. Whiskey Slide Road.

Disturbance

4:36 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; dispute between family members. Report taken. Baywood Court.

