Monday, Feb. 24
Traffic stop
2:29 a.m., Campo Seco – Traffic stop; one arrested on local felony warrants. Chile Camp and De Los Angeles roads.
Disturbance
10:27 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. Market Street.
Disturbance
3:39 p.m., Burson – Disturbance; dog fight reported. Report taken. Hillvale Drive.
Theft
4:32 p.m., Angels Camp – Theft; items stolen. Report taken. South Main Street.
Battery
4:32 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; physical altercation reported. Citation issued. California Street.
Disturbance
8:42 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Hub Court.
Suspicious person
10:27 p.m., West Point – Suspicious person; citation issued. West Point Pioneer Road.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Health and safety code violation
11:06 a.m., San Andreas – Health and safety code violation; marijuana involved. High School Street.
Subject arrested
12:01 p.m., Sheep Ranch – Subject arrested; no dispatch. Armstrong Road.
Suspicious person
1:45 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.
Theft
1:57 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Jean Street.
Vandalism
3:39 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Rose and Daphne streets.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Burglary
5:56 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, in progress; report taken. Highway 12.
Vandalism
8:16 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Country View Drive.
Burglary
8:44 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. West Oak Park Drive.
Suspicious person
3:40 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made. Baldwin Street.
Burglary
5:06 p.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Camanche Parkway South.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Trespassing
8:13 a.m., Vallecito – Trespassing; arrest made. Red Hill Road.
Criminal contempt
9:14 a.m., San Andreas – Criminal contempt; report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Suspicious person
11:23 a.m., Burson – Suspicious person; arrest made. Camanche Parkway South.
Suspicious circumstances
11:48 a.m., Burson – Suspicious circumstances; report taken for found property. Oliveview Road.
Burglary
2:05 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Prussian Hill Road.
Disturbance
3:52 p.m., Campo Seco – Disturbance; physical altercation. Arrest made. Campo Seco Road.
Disturbance
11:32 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Iroquois Circle.
Friday, Feb. 28
Public intoxication
6:30 a.m., West Point – Public intoxication; arrest made. Barney Way.
Burglary
4:50 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Country View Drive.
Criminal contempt
6:57 p.m., Copperopolis – Criminal contempt; report taken. Feather Drive.
Trespassing
8:28 p.m., Jenny Lind – Trespassing; report taken. Opal Lane.
Suspicious person
10:39 p.m., Murphys – Suspicious person; report taken. Allen Lane.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Burglary
9:19 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a storage unit. Report taken. Highway 26.
Theft
1:31 p.m., Paloma – Theft; vandalism and theft. Report taken. Gwin Street.
Suspicious person
5:13 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; one arrested on local warrants. Oak Street.
Criminal contempt
9:22 p.m., Valley Springs – Criminal contempt; report taken. St. Andrews Drive.
Cruelty to animals
9:49 p.m., West Point – Cruelty to animals; report taken. Winton Road.
Sunday, March 1
Identity theft
9:10 a.m., Copperopolis – Identity theft; report taken. Sawmill Road.
Criminal contempt
11:48 a.m., Arnold – Criminal contempt; report taken. Rawhide Drive.
Burglary
12:11 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Country View Drive.
Grand theft
12:44 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Grand theft; report taken. Whiskey Slide Road.
Disturbance
4:36 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; dispute between family members. Report taken. Baywood Court.