Monday, Aug. 16
Keeley R. Gage Carpenter, 39, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. at 8683 Miwok Trail, Mokelumne Hill, and booked on suspicion of causing the harm or death of an elder dependent, battery with serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Edward Angelo Pereira, 48, of Campo Seco, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. at the probation office in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Nathan Erle Winkler, 45, of San Andreas, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. at 345 Pope St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of grand theft of property, fraud and receiving known stolen property.
Sunday, Aug. 22
David Michael Lee Hubbard, 30, of Dorrington, was arrested at 7:30 a.m. at Highway 4 and Big Trees Parkway in Arnold and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.