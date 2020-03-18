Monday, March 9

Zachary Joseph Anglin, 33, of Avery, was arrested at 3:01 p.m. at the Day Reporting Center in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Jeremy Andrew Arvin, 46, of San Andreas, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. at the Day Reporting Center in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Michael Vancurtis Nixon, 39, of Burson, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. at Pattison Road and Wade Lane in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.

Tuesday, March 10

Stephanie Joann Lammers, 50, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. at 7599 Rimrock Valley Road, Mountain Ranch, and booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death.

Wednesday, March 11

James Thomas Beasley, 46, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. at North Railroad Flat Road in Rail Road Flat and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Ramsey Houston Ledford Jr., 26, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 10:43 a.m. at 625 Bret Harte Drive, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of grand theft of property worth more than $950.

Michael Daniel Linebaugh, 31, of White Pines, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. at 3451 Valley View Drive, Arnold, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Thursday, March 12

Rebecca Lynne Boyett, 43, of San Andreas, was arrested at 11 a.m. at Valley View Drive in Arnold and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft and receiving known stolen property worth $950 or more.

Friday, March 13

James Allen Deveau, 38, of San Andreas, was arrested at 5 p.m. at 141 W. St. Charles St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

