Monday, June 28

Burglary

6:59 a.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 26.

Burglary

11:47 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Market Street.

Theft

11:50 a.m., Arnold – Theft; report taken. Blagen Road and White Pines Park.

Tuesday, June 29

Suspicious person

11:55 a.m., Wilseyville – Suspicious person; arrest made. Noble Road and North Railroad Flat Road.

Assault

12:33 p.m., San Andreas – Assault; report taken. Main Street.

Battery

7:48 p.m., Angels Camp – Battery; no report taken. Whittle Road.

Wednesday, June 30

Burglary

8:17 a.m., Angels Camp – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 49.

Theft

12:15 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Sequoia Avenue and Myrtle Street.

Theft

1:17 p.m., Burson – Theft; report taken. Highway 12.

Thursday, July 1

Murder

3:05 a.m., Vallecito – Murder; report taken. Camp Nine Road and Ponderosa Way.

Trespassing

4:51 a.m., Valley Springs – Trespassing; report taken. Cedar Street.

Boating accident

12:28 p.m., Valley Springs – Boating accident; no report taken. Hogan Dam Road.

Friday, July 2

Fireworks

11:20 p.m., Copperopolis – Fireworks; no report taken. O’Byrnes Ferry Road.

Battery

7:44 p.m., Vallecito – Battery; report taken. Highway 4.

Theft

8:38 p.m., Burson – Theft; report taken. Lola Road.

Saturday, July 3

Theft

7:58 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Dunn Road.

Battery

4:05 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Buena Vista Court.

Fireworks

9:10 p.m., Arnold – Fireworks; no report taken. Murphys Drive.

Sunday, July 4

Battery

1:34 p.m., Murphys – Battery; report taken. Main Street.

Fireworks

8:22 p.m., Valley Springs – Fireworks; report taken. Blake Lane.

Fireworks

10:28 p.m., Valley Springs – Fireworks; report taken. Augusta Court.

