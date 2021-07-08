Monday, June 28
Burglary
6:59 a.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 26.
Burglary
11:47 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Market Street.
Theft
11:50 a.m., Arnold – Theft; report taken. Blagen Road and White Pines Park.
Tuesday, June 29
Suspicious person
11:55 a.m., Wilseyville – Suspicious person; arrest made. Noble Road and North Railroad Flat Road.
Assault
12:33 p.m., San Andreas – Assault; report taken. Main Street.
Battery
7:48 p.m., Angels Camp – Battery; no report taken. Whittle Road.
Wednesday, June 30
Burglary
8:17 a.m., Angels Camp – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 49.
Theft
12:15 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Sequoia Avenue and Myrtle Street.
Theft
1:17 p.m., Burson – Theft; report taken. Highway 12.
Thursday, July 1
Murder
3:05 a.m., Vallecito – Murder; report taken. Camp Nine Road and Ponderosa Way.
Trespassing
4:51 a.m., Valley Springs – Trespassing; report taken. Cedar Street.
Boating accident
12:28 p.m., Valley Springs – Boating accident; no report taken. Hogan Dam Road.
Friday, July 2
Fireworks
11:20 p.m., Copperopolis – Fireworks; no report taken. O’Byrnes Ferry Road.
Battery
7:44 p.m., Vallecito – Battery; report taken. Highway 4.
Theft
8:38 p.m., Burson – Theft; report taken. Lola Road.
Saturday, July 3
Theft
7:58 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Dunn Road.
Battery
4:05 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Buena Vista Court.
Fireworks
9:10 p.m., Arnold – Fireworks; no report taken. Murphys Drive.
Sunday, July 4
Battery
1:34 p.m., Murphys – Battery; report taken. Main Street.
Fireworks
8:22 p.m., Valley Springs – Fireworks; report taken. Blake Lane.
Fireworks
10:28 p.m., Valley Springs – Fireworks; report taken. Augusta Court.