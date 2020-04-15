Monday, April 6

Alexander Koorkoff, 48, of Murphys, was arrested at 1:09 p.m. at 4663 El Camino Casale, Murphys, and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, attempted murder on a peace officer and obstructing or resisting an officer.

Sunday, April 12

Christopher Salem Bates, 33, of San Andreas, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. at Old Stage Road in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and battery.

Duane Gilbert Moen James, 40, of San Andreas, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. at Mark Twain Medical Center, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.