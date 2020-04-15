Monday, April 6
Alexander Koorkoff, 48, of Murphys, was arrested at 1:09 p.m. at 4663 El Camino Casale, Murphys, and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, attempted murder on a peace officer and obstructing or resisting an officer.
Sunday, April 12
Christopher Salem Bates, 33, of San Andreas, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. at Old Stage Road in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and battery.
Duane Gilbert Moen James, 40, of San Andreas, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. at Mark Twain Medical Center, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.