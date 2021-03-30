Monday, March 22

Casey James Moreland, 40, of White Pines, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft.

Raven Marie Chapter, 37, of Murphys, was arrested at 2:49 p.m. at 420 N. Main St., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.

Thursday, March 25

Garrett John Rudd, 23, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 9:10 p.m. at Highway 4 and Highway 49 in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death.

Friday, March 26

Roger Douglas Stevenson, 64, of Arnold, was arrested at 11:29 a.m. at 100 Hodson Road, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer.

Saturday, March 27

Herbert Wayne Smith, 59, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested at 9:19 a.m. at Highway 26 in Mokelumne Hill and booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel.

Sunday, March 28

Brian Alan Bennington, 40, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. at Highway 12 in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating probation and failure to appear on a felony charge.

William Shawn Boynton, 28, of West Point, was arrested at 4:42 a.m. at 240 Matson Lane, West Point, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death.

