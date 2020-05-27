Monday, May 18
Andrew Everett Jordan, 30, of Vallecito, was arrested at 9:48 a.m. at Calaveras Superior Court in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Thursday, May 21
Joseph Lee Fisher, 42, of Burson, was arrested at 9 a.m. at 12022 Cheyenne Way, Burson, and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing a controlled substance for sale, possessing marijuana for sale and knowingly buying, selling, offering for sale, receiving or possessing a vehicle or vehicle component with an altered identification number.
Friday, May 22
Jonathan Eugene Sullivan, 36, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 9:43 a.m. at 608 Tuolumne Ave., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision, threatening crime with intent to terrorize, first-degree robbery, kidnapping, and causing harm or death to an elderly independent.
Saturday, May 23
Travis Ray Scrivner, 31, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 10:48 p.m. at 929 Feather Drive, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.