Monday, May 18

Andrew Everett Jordan, 30, of Vallecito, was arrested at 9:48 a.m. at Calaveras Superior Court in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.

Thursday, May 21

Joseph Lee Fisher, 42, of Burson, was arrested at 9 a.m. at 12022 Cheyenne Way, Burson, and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing a controlled substance for sale, possessing marijuana for sale and knowingly buying, selling, offering for sale, receiving or possessing a vehicle or vehicle component with an altered identification number.

Friday, May 22

Jonathan Eugene Sullivan, 36, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 9:43 a.m. at 608 Tuolumne Ave., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision, threatening crime with intent to terrorize, first-degree robbery, kidnapping, and causing harm or death to an elderly independent.

Saturday, May 23

Travis Ray Scrivner, 31, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 10:48 p.m. at 929 Feather Drive, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.