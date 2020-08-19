Monday, Aug. 10

Cody Lee Ponder, 29, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. at 207 Rose St., Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Lisa Marie Anisko, 25, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. at 2043 Teepee Court, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Michael Allen Brown, 29, of San Andreas, was arrested at 2:25 a.m. at 55 W. St. Charles St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Braden Beaumont Griffin, 30, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. at 13742 Camanche Parkway, Burson, and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.

James Brian Standard, 53, of San Andreas, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. at 1216 Howell Road, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, threatening crime with intent to terrorize and assault with a deadly weapon with force possibly resulting in great bodily injury.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Scott Donald Deisenroth, 57, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 1:41 a.m. at 18100 Baker Riley Road, Mountain Ranch, and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.

Friday, Aug. 14

Jonathan Phillip Poblano, 34, of San Andreas, was arrested at 6:35 p.m. at 448 Gold Court, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Saturday, Aug. 15

William Louis Brown, 39, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 1:18 p.m. at 4281 Bartelina Drive, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize and false imprisonment with violence.

