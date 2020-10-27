Monday, Oct. 19

Theft

9:53 a.m., West Point – Theft; report taken. Hidden Valley Road.

Vandalism

3:50 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. East St. Charles Street.

Battery

4:51 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; arrest made. Highways 12 and 26.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Fraud

12:06 p.m., San Andreas – Fraud; report taken. West St. Charles Street.

Battery

12:54 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; arrest made. Highway 26.

Criminal contempt

6:14 p.m., Arnold – Criminal contempt; report taken. Gold Hill Circle.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Vandalism

8:25 a.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; report taken. Beaver Road.

Suspicious person

1:23 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made. Daphne and Laurel streets.

Theft

2:13 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Highway 49.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Alarm sounding

3:54 a.m., West Point – Alarm sounding; commercial alarm. Report taken. General Court.

Suspicious circumstances

9:13 p.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious circumstances; female screaming in the area. No report taken. Rock Creek Road.

Friday, Oct. 23

Burglary

11:08 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; residential burglary. Report taken. Crestview Drive.

Suspicious circumstances

3:25 p.m., Arnold – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Moran Road.

Burglary

9:19 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, in progress; no report taken. Daphne Street.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Traffic stop

11:14 a.m., San Andreas – Traffic stop; arrest made. Hope Court and Pope Street.

Brandishing

1:58 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Brandishing; report taken. Highway 49.

Disturbance

5:41 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; male attempting to fight with three females, gone on arrival of deputies. No report taken. Feather Drive.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Battery

7:43 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.

Theft

11:18 a.m., Murphys – Theft; report taken. Wylderidge Road.

