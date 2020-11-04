Tuesday, Oct. 27
Leslea Kendall, 58, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. at Mark Twain Road in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Manuel Antonio Turrieta, 34, of Arnold, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. at 11175 Main St., Sheep Ranch, and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Friday, Oct. 30
Annie Pearl Abernathy, 41, of West Point, was arrested at 9:25 p.m. at 150 Centennial Mine Road, West Point, and booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Isaiah Antonio David Lawrence Haggard, 20, of West Point, was arrested at 9:25 p.m. at 150 Centennial Mine Road, West Point, and booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Jessica Lyn Stricler, 37, of San Andreas, was arrested at 8:35 p.m. at Highway 26 and Heinemann Drive in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence with prior convictions, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and driving under the influence of alcohol with a 0.08% or more blood alcohol concentration.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Billy John Ulloa, 23, of Murphys, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. at 567 Williams St., Murphys, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Micah Dale Paulson, 20, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. at 710 Gardner Lane, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.