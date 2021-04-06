Tuesday, March 30

Jacob Leighton Davis-Downing, 34, of San Andreas, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. at 339 Toyanza St., Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of failing to register as a transient.

Jenette Elisabith Vanzant, 39, of Douglas Flat, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of forgery of a fictitious check, bill or note in excess of $950.

Friday, April 2

Jonathan Eugene Sullivan, 37, of San Andreas, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. at the Probation Office in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation and violating the terms of community supervision.

