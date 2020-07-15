Tuesday, July 7
Casey Ryann Bradley, 40, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. at 2613 Silverado Drive, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Mason Hemstalk, 26, of Angels Camp, was arrested 12 p.m. at 4868 Highway 4, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Wednesday, July 8
Michael Ray Dell’Orto, 74, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested at 1 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.
Friday, July 10
Amanda Davidson, 39, of Murphys, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. at 196 Snowbird Court, Murphys, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Michael Vancurtis Nixon, 39, of Burson, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. at 12078 Wade Lane, Burson, and booked on suspicion of failure to appear after a written promise.
Florian Albert Tudesque Jr., 34, of West Point, was arrested at 1:49 p.m. at 23536 Highway 26, West Point, and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.
Carolyn Toni Williams, 46, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. at White Road and Berkesey Lane in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft and receiving known stolen property worth $950 or more.
Sunday, July 12
Christian Michael Rogers, 35, of San Andreas, was arrested at 9:47 p.m. at 1067 Knief Lane, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.