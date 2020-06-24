Tuesday, June 16
Sandy Arlene Sims, 51, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. at Sequoia Avenue in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of appropriating lost property worth $400 or more and failure to appear on a felony charge.
Hamzah Jamil Athman Alabdi, 24, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of receiving known stolen property worth $950 or more and burglary.
Thursday, June 18
Christopher Paul Bates, 52, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 5 p.m. at 6955 Baldwin St., Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and possessing ammunition as a prohibited person.
Samantha Yvette Jefferson, 42, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 5 p.m. at 6955 Baldwin St., Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale.
Friday, June 19
Sean Michael Dunnam, 28, of West Point, was arrested at 11:46 a.m. at 861 Hillsdale Road, West Point, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Oscar Coyote Freer, 35, of San Andreas, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. at Calaveras County Superior Court in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale.
Sunday, June 21
Joseph Jay Harrison, 56, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 2:06 p.m. at 1977 Inyo Court, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and possessing a controlled substance while armed.