Monday, April 20

Burglary

11:44 a.m., Wilseyville – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Blue Mountain Road.

Fraud

4:19 p.m., Murphys – Fraud; report taken. Highway 4.

Suspicious person

8:56 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; citation issued. Church Hill Road.

Disturbance

9:07 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.

Tuesday, April 21

Suspicious person

4:57 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; arrest made. Mountain Ranch Road.

Suspicious person

4:57 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; arrest made. West St. Charles Street.

Vandalism

11:08 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Highway 12.

Forgery

1:37 p.m., Valley Springs – Forgery; report taken. Kirby Street.

Trespassing

8:01 p.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; citation issued. Court Street.

Wednesday, April 22

Vandalism

9:53 a.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. West St. Charles Street.

Trespassing

11:13 a.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; arrest made. California Street.

Burglary

1:13 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. El Camino Casale.

Theft

3:12 p.m., Dorrington – Theft; report taken. Payette Court.

Theft

3:58 p.m., Copperopolis – Theft; report taken. Cheyenne Road.

Burglary

4:55 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, in progress; report taken. Highway 12.

Thursday, April 23

Disturbance

12:14 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; arrest made. Tuni Court.

Public intoxication

1:42 a.m., Valley Springs – Public intoxication; arrest made. Chestnut and Daphne streets.

Vandalism

11:01 a.m., Arnold – Vandalism; windows damaged. Report taken. Laurel Circle.

Theft

12:45 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; mail stolen. Report taken. Russell Road.

Battery

4:56 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Pope Street.

Battery

7:06 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; arrest made. Highway 12.

Friday, April 24

Alarm sounding

3:18 a.m., Arnold – Alarm sounding; burglary found. Highway 4.

Battery

8:59 a.m., Copperopolis – Battery; arrest made. Lakeview Road.

Battery

10:29 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Battery; report taken. Highway 49 and Lombardi Drive.

Burglary

1:30 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; commercial burglary. Report taken. Highway 26.

Burglary

2:40 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, in progress; report taken. Russell Road.

Theft

3:23 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; vehicle bumper stolen. Report taken. Garner Place.

Vandalism

7:59 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; arrest made. Knief Lane.

Battery

8:16 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; report taken. Iroquois Circle.

Saturday, April 25

Vandalism

6:27 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Highway 12.

Burglary

7:08 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a business. Report taken. Mangili Road.

Vandalism

12:38 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. West Old Emigrant Trail.

Theft

3 p.m., Vallecito – Theft; computer stolen. Report taken. Sutton Hill Road.

Sunday, April 26

Burglary

9:12 a.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Copper Cove Court.

Disturbance

1:06 p.m., Arnold – Disturbance; report taken. Highway 4.

Vandalism

8:04 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Vandalism; no report taken. West Center Street.

