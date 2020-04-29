Monday, April 20
Burglary
11:44 a.m., Wilseyville – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Blue Mountain Road.
Fraud
4:19 p.m., Murphys – Fraud; report taken. Highway 4.
Suspicious person
8:56 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; citation issued. Church Hill Road.
Disturbance
9:07 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.
Tuesday, April 21
Suspicious person
4:57 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; arrest made. Mountain Ranch Road.
Suspicious person
4:57 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; arrest made. West St. Charles Street.
Vandalism
11:08 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Highway 12.
Forgery
1:37 p.m., Valley Springs – Forgery; report taken. Kirby Street.
Trespassing
8:01 p.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; citation issued. Court Street.
Wednesday, April 22
Vandalism
9:53 a.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Trespassing
11:13 a.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; arrest made. California Street.
Burglary
1:13 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. El Camino Casale.
Theft
3:12 p.m., Dorrington – Theft; report taken. Payette Court.
Theft
3:58 p.m., Copperopolis – Theft; report taken. Cheyenne Road.
Burglary
4:55 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, in progress; report taken. Highway 12.
Thursday, April 23
Disturbance
12:14 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; arrest made. Tuni Court.
Public intoxication
1:42 a.m., Valley Springs – Public intoxication; arrest made. Chestnut and Daphne streets.
Vandalism
11:01 a.m., Arnold – Vandalism; windows damaged. Report taken. Laurel Circle.
Theft
12:45 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; mail stolen. Report taken. Russell Road.
Battery
4:56 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Pope Street.
Battery
7:06 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; arrest made. Highway 12.
Friday, April 24
Alarm sounding
3:18 a.m., Arnold – Alarm sounding; burglary found. Highway 4.
Battery
8:59 a.m., Copperopolis – Battery; arrest made. Lakeview Road.
Battery
10:29 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Battery; report taken. Highway 49 and Lombardi Drive.
Burglary
1:30 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; commercial burglary. Report taken. Highway 26.
Burglary
2:40 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, in progress; report taken. Russell Road.
Theft
3:23 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; vehicle bumper stolen. Report taken. Garner Place.
Vandalism
7:59 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; arrest made. Knief Lane.
Battery
8:16 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; report taken. Iroquois Circle.
Saturday, April 25
Vandalism
6:27 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Highway 12.
Burglary
7:08 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a business. Report taken. Mangili Road.
Vandalism
12:38 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. West Old Emigrant Trail.
Theft
3 p.m., Vallecito – Theft; computer stolen. Report taken. Sutton Hill Road.
Sunday, April 26
Burglary
9:12 a.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Copper Cove Court.
Disturbance
1:06 p.m., Arnold – Disturbance; report taken. Highway 4.
Vandalism
8:04 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Vandalism; no report taken. West Center Street.