Monday, Dec. 30

Traffic stop

12:34 a.m., Copperopolis – Traffic stop; citation issued. Highway 4 and North Horseshoe Drive.

Burglary

10:51 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Prussian Hill Road.

Disturbance

2:22 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; caller witnessed a couple arguing and shoving each other. No report taken. High School Street.

Suspicious circumstances

3:22 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious circumstances; report of subject being mean to a horse. Call referred to Animal Services. No report taken. Highway 12.

Burglary

5:18 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; vandalism and theft. Report taken. Miller Court.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Firearms discharged

1:26 p.m., Arnold – Firearms discharged; no report taken. Coniferous Drive.

Suspicious circumstances

3:16 p.m., West Point – Suspicious circumstances; caller suspects someone hit his truck with a pellet gun. No report taken. General Court.

Disturbance

5:12 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; altercation between an adult and a juvenile witnessed, but parties were gone when deputies arrived. No report taken. Daphne and Cedar streets.

Theft

6:49 p.m., Murphys – Theft; mail taken from mailbox. Report taken. Buckthorn Drive.

Fireworks

7:23 p.m., Campo Seco – Fireworks; caller reported booms and lights. No report taken. Chile Camp and Campo Seco roads.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Suspicious person

12:37 a.m., West Point – Suspicious person; report taken. Main St.

Disturbance

2:32 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; report taken. Beaver Road.

Theft

12:47 p.m., Copperopolis – Theft; lock cut and mail missing. Report taken. O’Byrnes Ferry Road.

Health and Safety Code violation

1:58 p.m., San Andreas – Health and Safety Code violation; suspicious substance found in a bathroom. Report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.

Traffic stop

3:56 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Traffic stop; arrest made. Highway 26 and Italian Vista Drive.

Suspicious circumstances

8:02 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; male requested deputy response, but didn’t articulate reason. Arrest made. Market Street.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Fraud

10:46 a.m., San Andreas – Fraud; attempt to pass a counterfeit bill. Report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.

Fraud

1:25 p.m., San Andreas – Fraud; bogus check received. Report taken. Bargers Court.

Theft

2:20 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; theft of fuel. No report taken. Valley Springs.

Friday, Jan. 3

Theft

9:05 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; items taken from a residence. Report taken. Garner Place.

Theft

10:47 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; mail theft. Report taken. Southworth Road.

Traffic stop

2:26 p.m., West Point – Traffic stop; citation issued. West Point Pioneer Road.

Explosion

9:15 p.m., Burson – Explosion; reporting party heard a loud explosion. Deputy located firework residue in the area. No report taken. Wade Lane.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Burglary

7:11 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a business. Report taken. Highway 12.

Suspicious person

7:38 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; arrest made. Hope Court.

Disturbance

1:39 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Hironymous Court.

Airplane crash

2:16 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Airplane crash; report taken. Easy Bird Road.

Vandalism

4:01 p.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. Town Square Road.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Disturbance

12:27 a.m., Arnold – Disturbance; arrest made. Tamarack Drive.

Disturbance

10:12 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; arrest made. Church Hill R.

Disturbance

9:56 p.m., Wallace – Disturbance; physical altercation. Arrest made. Willet Court.

Traffic stop

10:51 p.m., Angels Camp – Traffic stop; citation issued. Highway 4 and North Main Street.

