Monday, Dec. 30
Traffic stop
12:34 a.m., Copperopolis – Traffic stop; citation issued. Highway 4 and North Horseshoe Drive.
Burglary
10:51 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Prussian Hill Road.
Disturbance
2:22 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; caller witnessed a couple arguing and shoving each other. No report taken. High School Street.
Suspicious circumstances
3:22 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious circumstances; report of subject being mean to a horse. Call referred to Animal Services. No report taken. Highway 12.
Burglary
5:18 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; vandalism and theft. Report taken. Miller Court.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Firearms discharged
1:26 p.m., Arnold – Firearms discharged; no report taken. Coniferous Drive.
Suspicious circumstances
3:16 p.m., West Point – Suspicious circumstances; caller suspects someone hit his truck with a pellet gun. No report taken. General Court.
Disturbance
5:12 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; altercation between an adult and a juvenile witnessed, but parties were gone when deputies arrived. No report taken. Daphne and Cedar streets.
Theft
6:49 p.m., Murphys – Theft; mail taken from mailbox. Report taken. Buckthorn Drive.
Fireworks
7:23 p.m., Campo Seco – Fireworks; caller reported booms and lights. No report taken. Chile Camp and Campo Seco roads.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Suspicious person
12:37 a.m., West Point – Suspicious person; report taken. Main St.
Disturbance
2:32 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; report taken. Beaver Road.
Theft
12:47 p.m., Copperopolis – Theft; lock cut and mail missing. Report taken. O’Byrnes Ferry Road.
Health and Safety Code violation
1:58 p.m., San Andreas – Health and Safety Code violation; suspicious substance found in a bathroom. Report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Traffic stop
3:56 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Traffic stop; arrest made. Highway 26 and Italian Vista Drive.
Suspicious circumstances
8:02 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; male requested deputy response, but didn’t articulate reason. Arrest made. Market Street.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Fraud
10:46 a.m., San Andreas – Fraud; attempt to pass a counterfeit bill. Report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.
Fraud
1:25 p.m., San Andreas – Fraud; bogus check received. Report taken. Bargers Court.
Theft
2:20 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; theft of fuel. No report taken. Valley Springs.
Friday, Jan. 3
Theft
9:05 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; items taken from a residence. Report taken. Garner Place.
Theft
10:47 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; mail theft. Report taken. Southworth Road.
Traffic stop
2:26 p.m., West Point – Traffic stop; citation issued. West Point Pioneer Road.
Explosion
9:15 p.m., Burson – Explosion; reporting party heard a loud explosion. Deputy located firework residue in the area. No report taken. Wade Lane.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Burglary
7:11 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a business. Report taken. Highway 12.
Suspicious person
7:38 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; arrest made. Hope Court.
Disturbance
1:39 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Hironymous Court.
Airplane crash
2:16 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Airplane crash; report taken. Easy Bird Road.
Vandalism
4:01 p.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. Town Square Road.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Disturbance
12:27 a.m., Arnold – Disturbance; arrest made. Tamarack Drive.
Disturbance
10:12 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; arrest made. Church Hill R.
Disturbance
9:56 p.m., Wallace – Disturbance; physical altercation. Arrest made. Willet Court.
Traffic stop
10:51 p.m., Angels Camp – Traffic stop; citation issued. Highway 4 and North Main Street.