Calaveras County kids bring community traditions to life at the Junior Frog Jump on May 9 in Utica Park. The Junior Miss Calaveras Pageant will be held during the 1-5 p.m. event.
Three organizations have joined to sponsor these events which traditionally open Frog Jump Week in Angels Camp: the Angels Camp Business Association, the Angels Camp Community Club (ACCC) and the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.
The Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee is May 14 to 17 at Frogtown.
On May 9, kids ages 12 and under can jump a frog for $1. The Fair’s volunteer Frog Jump Committee which stages the official jumping at Frogtown will provide frogs and oversee the jumping festivities in Utica Park.
The Junior Frog Jump is sanctioned by the Fair, so the winner will go on to compete in the International Frog Jump Grand Finals on Sunday, May 17. The Junior Miss Calaveras Pageant is open to seventh- and eighth-grade girls from Calaveras County.
ACCC volunteers will offer tasty food selections in Utica Park during the Junior Frog Jump. All proceeds go to Utica Park improvements coordinated by ACCC.
The Fair is delighted to join forces with ACBA and ACCC for this year’s Junior Frog Jump and Junior Miss Calaveras. These events are a great way for kids and their parents to get acquainted with the opportunities for family fun at the Fair.
It’s worth mentioning that at the initial meeting of those coordinating the May 9 events, many of us around the table shared childhood memories of both Junior Frog Jump and Junior Miss Calaveras. It’s really important to sustain the history and culture of Frog Jump every year in this fun way.
For more information on the Junior Frog Jump and Junior Miss Calaveras, contact the Angels Camp Business Association at 736-1333 or angelscampbusiness.com.
Laurie Giannini is the CEO of the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.