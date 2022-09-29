Public Meetings
Sept. 29-Oct. 5
Bret Harte Union High School District Board
Mon., Oct. 3, 5:30 p.m.
District Board Room, Bret Harte High School
323 S. Main St., Angels Camp
Angels Camp City Council
Tues., Oct. 4, 6 p.m.
Angels Camp Fire Department
1404 Vallecito Road, Angels Camp
Ebbetts Pass Veterans Memorial District Board
Tues., Oct. 4, 7 p.m.
EPVMD Hall
99 School St., Murphys
West Point Fire Protection District Board
Wed., Oct. 5, 6 p.m.
Fire Station 1
195 Spink Road, West Point
Calaveras Council of Governments
Wed., Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m.
Board of Supervisors Chambers, Government Center
891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas
