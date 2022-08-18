Larry David Conrado

May 9, 1950 - August 12, 2022

Angels Camp resident Larry David Conrado passed away at his home on Friday August 27, 2022. Larry was born on May 9, 1950, in Sonora, Ca to proud parents, Peter and Annie Conrado.  He graduated from Bret Harte High School in 1968 and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War.  He then followed in his late father’s footsteps with a successful career as a AAA Sales Representative.  Larry kept the personal touch that AAA members loved about his father, Pete, and went from home to home writing auto and home policies.  

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.